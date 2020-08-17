Monday – August 17, 2020

The Bowling Family holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Behold the Lamb” the second #1 from Love the People this week. Lore Family and The Guardians both re-enter the chart this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
11
|Behold the Lamb
|Bowling Family
|
1(4)
|
2
|
8
|
12
|Fear Not
|Tribute Quartet
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
18
|This Grace
|Joseph Habedank
|
2
|
4
|
16
|
14
|Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace
|Down East Boys
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
21
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour
|
3
|
6
|
10
|
16
|Between the Answer and the Prayer
|LeFevre Quartet
|
6
|
7
|
4
|
18
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
4
|
8
|
7
|
7
|Love Like I’m Leaving
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
7
|
9
|
6
|
10
|The Healer In the Grave
|Talleys
|
5
|
10
|
5
|
7
|Never a Time
|Perrys
|
4
|
11
|
23
|
6
|Great God Almighty
|The Sound
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
12
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
8
|
13
|
26
|
3
|1945
|Inspirations
|
13
|
14
|
11
|
9
|Learning to Dance In the Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
11
|
15
|
13
|
21
|There Is a God
|Hyssongs
|
4
|
16
|
14
|
24
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
1(5)
|
17
|
17
|
9
|If This Altar Could Talk
|Williamsons
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
23
|I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs
|
1
|
19
|
9
|
29
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
1(4)
|
20
|
19
|
11
|Peace Like a River
|Master’s Voice
|
19
|
21
|
15
|
15
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
22
|
22
|
16
|I Want to Live For Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
22
|
23
|
31
|
22
|How About You
|Whisnants
|
6
|
24
|
21
|
10
|Grace Became Amazing
|Gordon Mote
|
21
|
25
|
20
|
32
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
26
|
40
|
12
|Nothing But
|Three Bridges
|
26
|
27
|
24
|
9
|I’m Just Changing Mountains
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
28
|
30
|
16
|Til the End
|Freemans
|
20
|
29
|
25
|
16
|After the Storm
|Erwins
|
17
|
30
|
32
|
2
|I Sang Myself Happy
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
30
|
31
|
28
|
10
|Devil’s Hand
|Adam Crabb
|
23
|
32
|
36
|
3
|Jordan
|Nelons
|
32
|
33
|
RE
|
4
|Didn’t He Promise
|Lore Family
|
30
|
34
|
39
|
14
|River of Grace
|Zane & Donna King
|
21
|
35
|
RE
|
5
|How Big Is God Medley
|Guardians
|
34
|
36
|
34
|
5
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
33
|
37
|
27
|
11
|Joy Is Not Cancelled
|Collingsworth Family
|
19
|
38
|
35
|
6
|Three Men On the Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
35
|
39
|
29
|
28
|I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
|
5
|
40
|
37
|
27
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.