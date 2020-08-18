Main Street & Oak Tree Kick Off New Series

Nashville, TN (August 18th, 2020) –Main Street Music & Entertainment and Oak Tree Productions have teamed up to launch a new online streaming series. Front Row Center will feature live performances by your favorite artists in Christian music, and you’ll be in the front row!

The concert series will feature live, full-length performances by some of the top groups in the genre, performed in front of a live audience. Viewers will have the option to stream the concert live in their homes, or attend in person!

Two of the highest energy groups on stage today, Carolina and The Original Dove Brothers Quartet, will kick off the series on September 13th, 2020 at 6:00 pm cst. Both streaming and in person tickets are on sale now at FrontRowCenterShow.com.

For more information on the events, or to be notified of upcoming shows, visit FrontRowCenterShow.com or follow Front Row Center on Facebook or Instagram.