Sunday Drive Performs to 9,000 At NSRA Event

August 18, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

KNOXVILLE, TN – Multi-award winning and Sonlite Recording Artist, Sunday Drive, had the unique opportunity to perform at Freedom Hall in Louisville, KY to over 9,000 street rodders Saturday, August 8 for the National Street Rod Association’s annual street rod giveaway.

Jeff Treece of Sunday Drive says, “This was a once in a lifetime opportunity!  Being able to sing to 9,000 street rodders and introduce them to our music was a true blessing.” 

Sunday Drive performs at many National Street Rod Association (NSRA) events across the nation but it is even more special for them to perform at the Street Rod Nationals held in Louisville, KY every August. Chaplain Jim Rowlett said “We have been blessed to have Sunday Drive sing at our NSRA Church services over the past years and glad they had the opportunity to grace the entire street rod group with their amazing talent on Saturday!” Even with social distancing guidelines, the 4 day event had over 7,400 cars and 20,000 people in attendance. This year’s giveaway was a 1932 Roadster built by Show Me Rod & Custom in Nixa, MO and the blessed winner was Phillip Hill from Crestwood, KY.

For more information about Sunday Drive visit: https://sundaydrivemusic.com/

For more information about NSRA visit: https://nsra-usa.com
