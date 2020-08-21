Down East Boys Reach #1 on 2 Charts

Arden, North Carolina (August 20, 2020) — The Down East Boys have reached the No. 1 spot on two Southern Gospel charts with the latest single from their album, Faithful Still. “Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace” is at the top of both the Singing News chart and the SGN Scoops Southern Gospel chart.

The song is the group’s fourth number one song in the last two years, following “Beat Up Bible,” “Testimony Time” and “I’d Like To Tell It Again.”

“We were blessed to record this song at a time when the message is needed now more than ever,” says lead singer Ricky Carden about “Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace.” “Even in tough and trying times the Lord gives us amazing amounts of grace each day to sustain through uncertain times.”

The first song on Faithful Still, “Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace” begins the album on an upbeat note, with all four group members singing with an Oak Ridge Boys country feel. Stating “Every day the Lord displays amazing amounts of amazing grace,” this song reminds listeners to not overlook God’s presence in their daily lives.

Listen to “Amazing Amounts Of Amazing Grace” — and the rest of Faithful Still — HERE.

About Down East Boys

For more than 30 years, the Down East Boys quartet has traveled from coast to coast, Canada and Mexico. Starting in eastern North Carolina the group chose the name from that region called Down East, but quickly expanded its ministry and has now recorded more than 20 projects and has had more than 40 songs reach the top of the Singing News charts. The Down East Boys features lead singer Ricky Carden, baritone singer Daryl Paschal, bass singer Zac Barham and tenor singer Doug Pittman, who each bring a richness to the group’s music and have been noted by industry leaders and singers as some of the best. The Down East Boys have been afforded many great accolades to their credit. Three songs — “Beat Up Bible,” “Testimony Time” and “I’d Like To Tell It Again” — from their most recent album, One Day In The Past, have reached the No 1. position on the Singing News Chart. From performing with many evangelists through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, singing at Southern Baptist State Conventions and Evangelism conferences all over the country, to all the awards and nominations and the hit songs, nothing changes the goal of this group and that is to share the gospel of Jesus unto all the world.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.