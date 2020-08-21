Pine Ridge Boys Announce Corona Changes

With the Covid-19 pandemic we are facing change is inevitable. Things as we knew them are no longer. The same applies for the Pine Ridge Boys. Yet in all things, Psalm 46:10 teaches us to “be still and know that I am God.”

PRB owner- manager Larry Stewart shares, “ With the loss of all our scheduled engagements, life slowed to a crawl. Like all of gospel music, we’ve been hurt, and it has affected our line-up. Tenor Mike Maggard lives over five hours away and this virus caused changes in our daily lives and that of the group. Mike is no longer with the quartet and we certainly wish him well. He is a good quartet man and we were blessed to have him as our tenor the last couple of years.”

“Funny how things fall in place when you are in need. Within a few days the door opened for the Pine Ridge Boys that I had been praying about for some time.” says Stewart. “ I wanted people in the quartet who were close to home who wanted to sing. God did just that.”

Larry states, “I am proud to introduce two new members into the Pine Ridge Boys. Effective Saturday, August 22, Steven Williams will be singing tenor. Steven is an awesome addition. He loves to sing and by being an ordained minister he is attentive to the Pine Ridge Boys ministry. Just an all-around good quartet man!”

Williams is no stranger to gospel music. Singing since the age of five in church, he later started singing in quartets in 1978. He and his wife Juanita live in Newry, SC. They have 3 children and four grand boys, and he is one proud PawPaw.

Williams exclaims, “ I am now 58 and I am really looking forward to seeing more souls saved and lives touched than ever before. Been praying for a time to be used more, well God opened that door and I am excited to be with Larry and the Pine Ridge Boys.”

Stewart continues, “It has been my goal for some time to add a talented young pianist. I am beyond excited to introduce Zachary Clark as a PRB member who happens to play a mean piano. He is a good singer too. Having Zachary will expand our potential to sing with and without track assist, but more importantly it will allow more flexibility on concert stages and in church worship. Zachary will truly impress you from the get-go.”

Clark is one of eight children and he started playing piano at the age of 8. Being self-taught to play by ear, then with lessons, he became the church pianist at age eleven. He has previously played with other quartets and for social functions throughout the southeast. He and his wife Casey just celebrated their second anniversary. They reside in Woodruff, SC.

Clark says, “since a very young age it has been my greatest desire to play Southern Gospel Music and I feel that God has truly blessed me in answering that prayer. My greatest desire is for the Love of Christ to be seen and heard through me every time I play.”

With the changes, the Pine Ridge Boys have released a new radio single with Classic Artists Records. This Dianne Wilkinson, WHEN HE WASHED MY SINS AWAY is out to music programmers now. Dianne says, “I recently received the latest CD from the Pine Ridge Boys and it contains this song of mine called WHEN HE WASHED MY SINS AWAY. It is perfectly suited to them, a classic quartet sung by a classic southern gospel music quartet.”

The Pine Ridge Boys are scheduling personal appearances for fall 2020 and into 2021. For more information contact Larry at 864-473-8849, Larry@PineRidgeBoys.com or visit www.PineRidgeBoys.com .

For DJ music interactions contact Classic Artists Records at 704-552-906 or info@ClassicArtistsRecordsllc.net.

www.ClassicArtistsRecordsllc.net