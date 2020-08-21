The Chitans Release Running to Jesus

Arden, North Carolina (August 21, 2020) — Through their family ministry that reaches countries all over the world, The Chitans continue to spread God’s word, with songs that bring hope, peace and strength. They once again share this message in their latest song, “Running To Jesus,” their third release with Horizon Records.

“Despite hard situations in life, we need to know we can lay down all our problems and run to Jesus. He is the only one who can take our burden, guilt and shame, then change our situation and give us peace,” say The Chitans.

Performed with inspired celebration, this song reminds us that each day can begin looking to Jesus for comfort. Kaiziah, Kayandra, Jesse, Jayden and Karlainah each take a turn leading and come together to sing “Running to Jesus.”

Rooted in faith and tradition, The Chitans’ music keeps Southern Gospel at the core, while bringing in influences from the family’s world-wide travels. And no matter what elements shine through, the Biblical teachings of each song stand out the most.

“Our favorite part in ‘Running To Jesus’ is, ‘I’ll love to take you with me, when I’m running to Jesus,’” say The Chitans. “We pray it will bless you as it blesses us.”

Listen to “Running To Jesus” HERE.

About The Chitans

Kaiziah, Kayandra, Jesse, Jayden and Karlainah Chitan and their parents, Layne and Karen, travel the world singing wherever they are called upon to do so, to share Jesus’s love with all people, especially the children of the world.

Based in Toronto, Canada, the family travels the world, serving the communities they stop in through ministering in churches, hospitals, nursing homes, senior homes, community centers, prisons, slums and on the streets (feeding the homeless). The family has sung at religious, cultural, human rights and civic gatherings throughout Canada, the United States — including at The White House and on Capitol Hill — Kenya (Africa), the United Kingdom, the Caribbean including Bermuda and to heads of state in Jamaica, Grenada, Bermuda and Canada.

In July of 2012, the family received a Congressional Award from the United States of America, for volunteer work done on the streets of Brooklyn, New York.

The Chitans have ministered with Lynda Randle, Woody Wright, The Nelons, The Collingsworth Family, The Talleys, Mark Bishop, Gordon Mote, Guy Penrod, Bobby Jones on Bobby Jones Presents, RussTaff, Wintley Phipps, Bill Gaither and his Homecoming Friends, and have sung at Singing in the Sun, Gatlinburg Gathering, National Quartet Convention and Gaither’s Fall Fest.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.