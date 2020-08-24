Lindsey Graham Announces Release Of Lyric Video For Her New Patriotic CD

ESTERO, Fla. – (August 2020) – Christian musician and recording artist Lindsey Graham has announced the release of her newest project entitled This Is My Country. In conjunction with the album she is also releasing the lyric video for the title cut.

This new CD is filled with songs of faith and freedom, and serves as a tribute to our Country, first responders, and those who serve us so selflessly. Each cut was beautifully orchestrated and arranged by Nashville producer Jason Webb, and highlights Lindsey’s powerful vocals. The collaboration has created a unique and timeless work.

Lindsey said of the project, “What a timely season for songs of faith and freedom, God and Country! We hope to encourage national patriotism and renewed faith in God through this album.”

From beloved classics like You’re a Grand Old Flag and God Bless America, to newer country classic God Bless the USA, Lindsey stays true to the original songs while adding her own signature vocal clarity, purity and strength. Lindsey chose to highlight the title cut “This Is My Country” with a newly created lyric video that vividly portrays the beauty of our country and those who serve her.

This Is My Country is sure to become a favorite in any musical library.

About Lindsey Graham

Lindsey has shared the stage with many Gospel greats including The Crabb Family, The Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Isaacs, The Dixie Echoes, The Stamps, The Blackwoods, Kevin Spencer, Dennis Gwizdala, and Larry Ford. She participated in the 2007 Gaither Homecoming video Amazing Grace. Lindsey recently traveled full time with a southern gospel group, The Taylors. She’s made many appearances in North America, including NQC Mainstage 2019, as well as Sweden and Northern Ireland.

Through her continued classical vocal studies, Lindsey performs for the Naples Opera Society of Naples, Florida. In 2011, she traveled to Europe as a guest soloist of the Bach Ensemble of Naples, Florida. For three consecutive seasons Lindsey sang the National Anthem and the Canadian Anthem for the Boston Red Sox spring training games in Ft. Myers, FL. Lindsey is a studied pianist and flutist, incorporating both into her ministry. A 2005 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, she received a Bachelors of Music and was also inducted as a member of the Pi Kappa Lambda National Music Honor Society based upon GPA and staff member recommendation. Lindsey completed a Masters of Arts in Religion with an emphasis in Worship Studies from Liberty University in 2012.

Singing Christian music is extremely vital to Lindsey as she is eager to uplift and excited to share the love of Jesus with others. Her ambition is “to reach the lost and encourage believers in the Lord.”