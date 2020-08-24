The Oak Ridge Boys To Perform National Anthem At World’s Championship Horse Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Kentucky State Fair announces that legendary country music quartet, The Oak Ridge Boys will perform the national anthem on Saturday, August 29th, at The World’s Championship Horse Show. The performance will mark the group’s 45th consecutive appearance at the Kentucky State Fair, a record unmatched by any other touring act.

The Oak Ridge Boys were originally scheduled to perform on the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series stage. However, the modification of the 2020 Kentucky State Fair as a participant only show necessitated the cancellation of the full performance. However, The Oak Ridge Boys were determined to find a way to keep their record of consecutive performances going.

Extraordinary cooperation between The Kentucky State Fair, The World’s Championship Horse Show, and The Oak Ridge Boys are keeping this remarkable record intact. Continued support from Texas Roadhouse includes catering for the band provided by the Louisville-based company.

Duane Allen, lead singer of The Oak Ridge Boys says, “The Kentucky State Fair is always circled on our calendar. It’s an honor to perform the national anthem at The World’s Championship Horse Show this year. We can’t wait for this very special opportunity.”

Attendance at The World’s Championship Horse Show will be limited to participants only. Pay-Per-View live coverage event is available here.

The 2020 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 20-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or its blog.

About The Oak Ridge Boys:

The Oak Ridge Boys have sold over 41 million units worldwide and are synonymous with “America, apple pie, baseball, and country music.” In addition to their awards and accolades in the country music field, the Oaks have garnered five GRAMMY® Awards, nine GMA DOVE Awards, and two American Music Awards. The group—Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban, members of the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame (2015 Inductees) and the Grand Ole Opry (since 2011)—is known worldwide as one of recording history’s most extraordinary musical successes. They have charted single after single and album after album, celebrating two double-platinum albums and more than 30 Top 10 hits, including No. 1 chart-toppers “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” and “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” among dozens more. For more information and to view upcoming tour dates for The Oak Ridge Boys, please visit oakridgeboys.com.