Monday – August 31, 2020

August 31, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Bowling Family holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Behold the Lamb” the second #1 from Love the People this week. The Old PathsThe Kingsmen, and The Crabb Family all debut their latest singles on the chart as well. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
13
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
1(6)
2
3
20
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
2
3
4
16
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
3
4
6
18
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
4
5
7
20
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
4
6
2
14
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
2
7
8
9
 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band
7
8
11
8
 Great God Almighty The Sound
8
9
10
9
 Never a Time Perrys
9
10
13
5
 1945 Inspirations
10
11
9
12
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
5
12
21
27
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
13
14
11
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
11
14
12
14
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
8
15
5
23
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
3
16
32
5
 Jordan Nelons
16
17
23
24
 How About You Whisnants
6
18
17
11
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
17
19
28
18
 Til the End Freemans
19
20
16
27
 Those Same Hands Gold City
1(5)
21
19
31
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(4)
22
24
12
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
21
23
25
34
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
24
22
18
 I Want to Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
22
25
30
4
 I Sang Myself Happy Old Time Preachers Quartet
25
26
27
11
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
21
27
34
16
 River of Grace Zane & Donna King
21
28
1
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
28
29
35
7
 How Big Is God Medley Guardians
29
30
15
23
 There Is a God Hyssongs
4
31
RE
11
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
25
32
31
12
 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb
23
33
29
18
 After the Storm Erwins
17
34
RE
3
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
29
35
18
25
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
1
36
38
8
 Three Men On the Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
35
37
20
13
 Peace Like a River Master’s Voice
19
38
1
 Dear John Kingsmen
38
39
1
 Mountaintop For Me Crabb Family
39
40
33
6
 Didn’t He Promise Lore Family
30
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

