Monday – August 31, 2020

The Bowling Family holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Behold the Lamb” the second #1 from Love the People this week. The Old Paths, The Kingsmen, and The Crabb Family all debut their latest singles on the chart as well. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
13
|Behold the Lamb
|Bowling Family
|
1(6)
|
2
|
3
|
20
|This Grace
|Joseph Habedank
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
16
|Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace
|Down East Boys
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
18
|Between the Prayer and the Answer
|LeFevre Quartet
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
20
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
4
|
6
|
2
|
14
|Fear Not
|Tribute Quartet
|
2
|
7
|
8
|
9
|Love Like I’m Leaving
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
7
|
8
|
11
|
8
|Great God Almighty
|The Sound
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
9
|Never a Time
|Perrys
|
9
|
10
|
13
|
5
|1945
|Inspirations
|
10
|
11
|
9
|
12
|The Healer In the Grave
|Talleys
|
5
|
12
|
21
|
27
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
13
|
14
|
11
|Learning to Dance In the Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
11
|
14
|
12
|
14
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
8
|
15
|
5
|
23
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour
|
3
|
16
|
32
|
5
|Jordan
|Nelons
|
16
|
17
|
23
|
24
|How About You
|Whisnants
|
6
|
18
|
17
|
11
|If This Altar Could Talk
|Williamsons
|
17
|
19
|
28
|
18
|Til the End
|Freemans
|
19
|
20
|
16
|
27
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
1(5)
|
21
|
19
|
31
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
1(4)
|
22
|
24
|
12
|Grace Became Amazing
|Gordon Mote
|
21
|
23
|
25
|
34
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
24
|
22
|
18
|I Want to Live For Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
22
|
25
|
30
|
4
|I Sang Myself Happy
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
11
|I’m Just Changing Mountains
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
27
|
34
|
16
|River of Grace
|Zane & Donna King
|
21
|
28
|
–
|
1
|Look At All I Lost
|Old Paths
|
28
|
29
|
35
|
7
|How Big Is God Medley
|Guardians
|
29
|
30
|
15
|
23
|There Is a God
|Hyssongs
|
4
|
31
|
RE
|
11
|I’m Traveling On
|Carolina Boys
|
25
|
32
|
31
|
12
|Devil’s Hand
|Adam Crabb
|
23
|
33
|
29
|
18
|After the Storm
|Erwins
|
17
|
34
|
RE
|
3
|Your Help Is On the Way
|Jason Crabb
|
29
|
35
|
18
|
25
|I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs
|
1
|
36
|
38
|
8
|Three Men On the Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
35
|
37
|
20
|
13
|Peace Like a River
|Master’s Voice
|
19
|
38
|
–
|
1
|Dear John
|Kingsmen
|
38
|
39
|
–
|
1
|Mountaintop For Me
|Crabb Family
|
39
|
40
|
33
|
6
|Didn’t He Promise
|Lore Family
|
30
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.