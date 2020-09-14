Getting a Glimpse of Exodus

You’ve all heard the story of the exodus of the Israelites — the many struggles and changes they experienced on their journey out of Egypt, but also the freedom from the bondage of slavery they recieved upon their journey to the Promise Land.

And you all most definitely need to hear Exodus, the southern gospel female trio from Gadsden, AL, consisting of Susan Brady, Crystle Elam, and Mary Scott. Mary says of their group name, “The name was first presented by member, Susan Brady. Mike and Mary were not certain at first if that was what it needed to be, but with prayer and studying, God showed us all that it was. The children of Israel were in bondage, we were also in bondage of sin. The children of Israel exited out of bondage and God brought them to the Promised Land. We as part of the family of God will soon exit to the promised land for us, Heaven!”

The name of this group is very fitting with the theme and ministry of their music. Mary explains, “Exodus means in the dictionary ‘a going out; a departure or emigration, usually of a large number of people:’ One day VERY SOON, there will be a mass Exodus of The Children of God! People need to get ready for the exodus! We know by the Word of God that it is the next big event on the biblical timeline, and we are excited, but we know that there are so many out there that are lost! We must be vigilant and try to reach lost souls. The fields are ready for harvesting. If there was such a time as this, it is now!”

With their unique and beautiful sound, this female trio brings this important message to the lost. Mary says, “Exodus is a more progressive southern gospel group. Our mission like all, is for souls to be saved, God to be glorified and for the Saints to be encouraged to live for God and not give up the fight!”

Stacy Compagner: For those who don’t know who you are, tell us a little bit about your group Exodus and who the members are?

Mary Scott: Mary, Susan, and founding member, Mike Watson, attended the same church, Higher Ground Baptist Church in Gadsden, AL for many years before singing the first song together on Easter morning, 2011. Even though not a group at the time, we still prayed that God would get the glory and that is exactly what happened! People were praising and glorifying God! This prompted many months of prayer, and after waiting on God’s timing, in January of 2012, our journey as Exodus officially began. Since then, Mike has gone on to be with the Lord. We’ve had changes throughout our ministry work, but God has always been faithful to attend to Exodus’ every need.

SC: Tell us what the singing life is like for you all. Is it anything like what you thought before your group began? How is it different?

MS: Singing life for us is mostly on the weekend. We enjoy doing revival work when possible. We have had a heavy burden for churches to make the altar a place that people come OFTEN. The Church must not forsake the altars of our churches. Prayer is our most powerful weapon because we reach the Man in charge who holds the answers and power that we need during this journey called life. It’s necessary! So we have truly been seeing the altars being used lately! Praise the Lord!

SC: I am sure your group has been facing many challenges lately. How have you seen God at work?

MS: God has been faithful! Even with cancellations and uncertainty, God has taken care of Exodus and our families and our church! To God be the Glory!

SC: Everyone sees you on the stage as “singers,” but that is just a glimpse of who you are. Help us get to know each of you a little better and tell us what you enjoy doing when you aren’t out singing.

Mary: I work at Davita Dialysis Outpatient Center. I have a beautiful baby girl that’s now almost 18 months old. I enjoy spending time with my family. My husband travels with us, so it’s a blessing that we can share in the ministry work together as a family. Elizabeth loves music. I can’t imagine why lol!

Susan: Susan: I must admit Exodus has kept me pretty busy over the years, therefore I haven’t worked outside my home in quite a while. I’ve been blessed to have written most of the songs Exodus has recorded, and I’m in the process of writing for our next album. I always enjoy spending time with my husband, Bill, and our family.

Crystle: When I am not traveling out on the road, I enjoy spending time with my family, my dogs, gardening, and crafting.

SC: What has God been teaching you all lately?

Crystle: As the newest member of Exodus, God has been teaching me lately to trust Him, for He will see you through every journey and opportunity that He has for you. I am honored to be a part of this group with such godly ladies.

Mary: God has been helping me to be more courageous. He’s helping me to not be a hidden Christian, but one that is openly proclaiming Jesus.

Susan: 2020 has been a trying year for us all, but it doesn’t matter how bad things are because God is faithful and still in control. Nothing takes God by surprise. He knows what he’s doing, and I still trust Him.

Be on the lookout for Exodus’ newest single entitled, “The Exodus,” which talks about the Rapture! Written by Susan Brady and Phil Cross, their new song is one you will definitely want to hear!