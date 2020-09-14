Ad
Monday – September 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

Joseph Habedank takes over the #1 spot this week with “This Grace” the second #1 from Deeper Oceans this week. Big debuts from HighRoadTriumphant Quartet, and Karen Peck & New River also make their way on to the chart as well as a re-entry from Wilburn & Wilburn Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
22
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
1
2
3
18
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
2
3
4
20
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
3
4
1
15
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
1(7)
5
6
16
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
2
6
7
11
 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band
6
7
8
10
 Great God Almighty The Sound
7
8
9
11
 Never a Time Perrys
8
9
5
22
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
4
10
11
14
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
5
11
10
7
 1945 Inspirations
10
12
22
14
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
12
13
13
13
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
11
14
14
16
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
8
15
12
29
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
16
16
7
 Jordan Nelons
16
17
28
3
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
17
18
18
13
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
17
19
19
20
 Til the End Freemans
19
20
15
25
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
3
21
32
14
 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb
21
22
36
10
 Three Men On the Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
22
23
17
26
 How About You Whisnants
6
24
24
20
 I Want to Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
22
25
25
6
 I Sang Myself Happy Old Time Preachers Quartet
25
26
26
13
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
21
27
27
18
 River of Grace Zane & Donna King
21
28
38
3
 Dear John Kingsmen
28
29
29
9
 How Big Is God Medley Guardians
29
30
20
29
 Those Same Hands Gold City
1(5)
31
31
13
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
25
32
39
3
 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family
32
33
33
20
 After the Storm Erwins
17
34
34
5
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
29
35
21
33
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(4)
36
RE
6
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
33
37
1
 God of Second Chances HighRoad
37
38
1
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
38
39
1
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
39
40
40
8
 Didn’t He Promise Lore Family
30
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

