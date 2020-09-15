REVIEW: Collingsworth Family – Worship From Home

Producer: Collingsworth Family

Record Label: StowTown Records

Website: www.thecollingsworthfamily.com

It was just two weeks after the COVID 19 pandemic had hit our nation hard. Times were uncertain and we were really not sure what was happening or what would happen next. During this time the Collingsworth Family had their most important concert of their ministry- a livestream with to raise money for Samaritan’s Purse as that organization embarked on their mission to provide medical help for the hardest hit areas of the country.

Now some five months later, the Collingsworth Family has produced a CD of that concert which like so many since that date, come from their living room around the piano. The entire project is filled with some of the most uplifting songs ever written by some of the greatest songwriters of Southern Gospel. From the pen of the immortal John Peterson to classic songwriters of the 90’s like Lanny Wolfe, Gordon Jensen, Andrae Crouch, and contemporary writers like Rachel McCutcheon, Gerald Crabb and Bill and Gloria Gaither, come the songs that this talented family sing to tell us that things will be alright.

The only original song in the project is one that Kim wrote shortly after the pandemic began, “Joy is Not Cancelled.”

The words from this song give all of us, the comfort we need during a time when so many things in our daily lives were cancelled:

“In the midst of chaos In the midst of fear. There is something to remember. Yes there is something we all need to hear Joy is not cancelled. It still remains”

The entire album resonates with hope and with the knowledge that our joy is still there despite the lockdown, the masks, the social distancing and all the other “new normal” caused by this pandemic.

The project begins with the Lanny Wolfe song “Jesus, We Crown with Praise” that lets us know that he provides the joy. In the songs “Nothing’s Worrying Me and Fear Not Tomorrow, let’s us know that if we let God be in charge, fear and worry will not cancel our joy. The great classic “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”, has given millions over the years the comfort knowing that Jesus is someone we can always trust and rely on.

Kim, joined by the family, sing the 45-year-old song “Bigger Than Any Mountain”. No obstacle, not even a pandemic, can hurt us. No project would be complete without Andrae Crouch’s “Through it All” which then goes into “I Can Trust Jesus” which is a perfect since Christians know that Jesus won’t leave us and will help us through any situation in our lives.

The family perform two of their most requested songs on the project that are fitting for this time as well. Phil Sr sings a powerful rendition of “It is Well with My Soul” which had been the most requested song from earlier that week during one of Kim’s hymn sings. Then Olivia sings “It Matters to the Master”, which is the most requested song at any of their concerts.

The project features other family members in song. Phil Jr. sings the lead on the old hymn,”The Unclouded Day” and Brooklyn’s daughter Emma sings the promise, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands”

The remainder of the project hit on the theme that We are all in this together. The old song, “Show A Little Bit of Love and Kindness” is exactly what the world needs to do in times like this. This project raised over $250,000 from viewers to help those hurting not only physically but also those who didn’t have that joy that Kim wrote about.

The Gaither song “ I Just Feel Like Something Good is About to Happen,” is a song of hope that the end of this horrible pandemic is coming and when it does God will still be in control and life will be good again. The project ends with a 70-year-old song entitled “May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You”, a simple prayer that we can say for everyone.

I loved doing this review since this is my favorite group and this was such a worthwhile project that helped so many people and is still helping today. This project raised over $250,000 from viewers to help those hurting not only physically but needing some reassurance that we will recover. This album will still uplift those who hear its message today and even years from now when it is replayed in the homes of those who purchase it, It will still be giving them that Joy because as Kim wrote it can not be cancelled.

“Joy is not Cancelled. ( Not by war, not by politics, not by a pandemic), It Still Remains.”

Track Listing:

Jesus We Crown You With Praise

Nothing’s Worrying Me

I Just Feel Like Something Good Is About To Happen

He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands

What A Friend We Have in Jesus

It Is Well With My Soul

Fear Not Tomorrow

Bigger Than Any Mountain

It Matters To The Master

Through It All

The Unclouded Day

Joy Is Not Cancelled (Everything That Matters)

Show A Little Bit of Love and Kindness

May The Good Lord Bless and Keep You

