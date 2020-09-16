Michael Combs Releases New Song For Radio

Michael Combs has released another great song to radio. Penned by Michael himself this new song has the dynamic message and flair that fans have expected to hear from Michael for well over thirty years. Todd, North Carolina (September 15, 2020) Illustrious Gospel singerhas released another great song to radio. Penned by Michael himself this new song has the dynamic message and flair that fans have expected to hear from Michael for well over thirty years.

Though not a new song, Michael wrote it in 1996, the timing and the message couldn’t be more timely than for today. Titled “They’ll Never Take Jesus (Out Of My Heart)” the message strikes at the very heart of what’s going on in this world today. Powers that be are trying to take “In God We Trust” off our money, they’re trying to take “Under God” and now trying to keep us out of church for as long as they can. We need to be reminded that though this world may be able to take all our money and belongings, all of our traditions, all of our history, and even out long standing way of life…. but, they can never take Jesus out of our hearts.

The song has just gone to radio, so start calling your radio stations today and request “They’ll Never Take Jesus (Out Of Our Hearts)” by Michael Combs.

In addition to his radio release Michael was also nominated for the Diamond Awards Top 5 Nominees for the “Male Vocalist Of The Year”.

If you would like to see how you can help the Michael Combs Ministry though this terrible pandemic, please go to Michael’s website below and you will find a link to held his ministry.

To learn more about Michael Combs go to https://www.michaelcombs.com.

To book Michael at your church or concert contact Beckie Simmons Agency at https://wwwbasworld.com

For Publicity contact Sunday Edition PR at deonunthank@gmail.com