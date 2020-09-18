Chronicle and Heart2Heart Earn 2020 Diamond Award Nominations

Nashville, TN (September 2020) – Nashville-based publicity firm, AG Publicity, has announced that two of their long-running clients have been named as part of the Top 5 nominees in the prestigious SGN Scoops Diamond Awards for 2020.

Tim Kinchen of the Louisiana based husband and wife duo, Chronicle, has been nominated for the Anthony Burger Instrumentalist Of The Year Award, and in a second nomination the talented group are up for Duet of the Year.

Heart2Heart, a powerful trio out of North Carolina are in the running for The Sunrise Trio of the Year award as well as the Gospel Music Today Video/DVD of the Year. The second nomination is for their poignant video release entitled “Sons of Uncle Sam.”

Tim Kinchen of Chronicle said “We are so honored to be nominated in these two categories, and so very thankful.” And, he added with a laugh, “please… go vote!”

Heart 2 Heart’s David Kiser said “It is such an honor to be among the many outstanding artists in the Diamond Award Top 5. Just a few months ago we celebrated our first Diamond Award nomination, and to now be in the final Top 5? That means more to our ministry than words can describe. We feel very blessed and humbled.”

Founded in 1996 by Allen Smith, SGNScoops digital was the first gospel print magazine to go to online-only publishing. SGNScoops is the home of the fan-based Diamond Awards and the Creekside Gospel Music Convention. Headed by Rob Patz of Coastal Media, the magazine and chart are now industry leaders in Southern Gospel.

Because of the Covid regulations in Tennessee, the annual Creekside event was cancelled, but the Diamond Awards Show will go on, and is scheduled for Thursday, October 29. The event will be held at People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd in Savannah, Tennessee.

An Event Brite has been set up for this event. There is no charge, but due to limited seating of 250 people, you must print a ticket on event brite and show it at the door.

Print your ticket HERE.

For those who will not be able to travel to this year’s awards show, the event will be broadcast LIVE on the SGN Scoops Facebook Page.

You are urged to vote for your favorite artists, and can do that by clicking here.