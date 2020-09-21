Ad
News Ticker

Monday – September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Down East Boys takes over the #1 spot this week with “Amazing Amounds of Amazing Grace” the first #1 from Deeper Still this week. Big debuts from Kingdom HeirsThe Steeles, and The Browders also make their way on to the chart as well as a re-entry from Mark Trammell Quartet. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
19
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
1
2
5
17
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
2
3
1
23
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
2
4
3
21
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
3
5
4
16
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
1(7)
6
8
12
 Never a Time Perrys
6
7
10
15
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
5
8
14
17
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
8
9
6
12
 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band
6
10
13
14
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
10
11
16
8
 Jordan Nelons
11
12
11
8
 1945 Inspirations
10
13
7
11
 Great God Almighty The Sound
7
14
17
4
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
14
15
9
23
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
4
16
RE
23
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
17
26
14
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
17
18
18
14
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
17
19
39
2
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
19
20
20
26
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
3
21
38
2
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
21
22
33
21
 After the Storm Erwins
18
23
23
27
 How About You Whisnants
6
24
21
15
 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb
21
25
32
4
 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family
25
26
12
15
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
12
27
36
7
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
27
28
34
6
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
28
29
1
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
29
30
30
30
 Those Same Hands Gold City
1(5)
31
22
11
 Three Men On the Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
22
32
25
7
 I Sang Myself Happy Old Time Preachers Quartet
25
33
40
9
 Didn’t He Promise Lore Family
30
34
15
30
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
35
35
34
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(4)
36
1
 What If Jesus? Steeles
36
37
19
21
 Til the End Freemans
19
38
28
4
 Dear John Kingsmen
28
39
31
14
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
25
40
1
 My Home Browders
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes