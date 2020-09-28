5 Minutes with Thomas Nalley

For those of you who are not familiar with Thomas Nalley, I recently had the opportunity to sit down with him and ask him some questions that will help you get to know him. Hint: he is the tenor singer for one of today’s top award winning group. I hope that you will enjoy our chat and enjoy learning more about him!

CL: Thomas, can you introduce yourself?

TN: Hello everyone. My name is Thomas Nalley and I am the tenor singer for Gold City Quartet.

CL: Tell us about your family.

TN: I have a beautiful wife named Sarah and two amazing children. Sarah and I have been married for 22 years. Brianna is our oldest and she is starting her 3rd year at Clemson University. Ben is our youngest and he just graduated from high school.

CL: How and when did you get your start in Southern Gospel Music?

TN: I have always had a love for music of all types. My mother always had me singing with her at church when I was young. I also enjoyed taking chorus during my high school years. I guess that’s really where I discovered my love for harmony!

I actually never heard much southern gospel before I met my wife. She was a big fan of the Cathedral Quartet. I remember hearing some of her cassettes. I loved the high tenor and low bass.

My wife and I were out one day shopping for our first home and saw a quartet performing outdoors. I remember thinking how cool of a job that would be. A few weeks later I attended my first ever professional gospel concert at my grandmother’s church and performing that night, of all people, was Gold City Quartet! I spoke with Jonathan Wilburn afterwards at the record table and he pointed me towards the Singing News website where I connected with my first group, Solid Rock. So that is how I got started.

CL: What interest or hobbies do you have? What do you do when not traveling on the road?

TN: I love pretty much any kind of competitive sport! Carpentry and photography are a few newly discovered hobbies. I enjoy just spending time with my family when we are not out on the road.

CL: What are some of your favorite places to eat at when on the road?

TN: I love anywhere I can get some good chicken wings, steak or Mexican food. My favorite place by far is in Louisiana called Boudreaux & Thibodeaux.

CL: What are some of your favorite venues to sing at? Dream venue you want to sing at?

TN: I love Silver Dollar City’s Echo Hollow, and the Memphis Quartet Show is one of my favorites. Dollywood is also a favorite, mostly because our families are able to come and hang out with us for the day. I don’t really have a dream venue, but I guess if I had to pick one it would be a stadium of any kind. Most venues we perform at, a good majority of the crowd are already believers. It would be a greater chance of reaching more unsaved people at a large stadium event that is not Christian based and spreading the Gospel is our reason for traveling and singing the Good News!

CL: What is your favorite all-time song and why?

TN: My favorite song would probably be “I Know A Man Who Can” just because it reminds me that nothing is impossible with God. I went through a point in my life where I completely lost a range of my hearing. The doctors told me that I would never be the same and it would never return. I’m so thankful that my God proved those doctors wrong!

Also, my son had a lot of health complications when he was young. Once again, God showed us how nothing is out of His control.

CL: How has your time been spent off the road during the COVID-19 pandemic?

TN: I have discovered two new hidden hobbies. Photography and carpentry! I am a very artistic person and I enjoy anything that is hands-on.

CL: What one thing would you want the people/fans know about you that you have never shared?

TN: Pretty much an open book.

CL: I know everyone has road stories both favorite and embarrassing. Do have one that you would like to share?

TN: What happens on the road stays on the road. I will say it’s kinda crazy and hard to find personalities that mesh well.

CL: Any bucket list items that you are looking to accomplish?

TN: Always open to new adventures. My family loves nature and outdoors! I’m a thrill seeker but would prefer to be in an air conditioned cool atmosphere! That being said I just enjoy spending time with them wherever we are. Grand Canyon would be cool, or maybe Hawaii.

CL: Other, closing remarks?

TN: Just grateful for the opportunities that have been given to me to share what God has done in my life! I’m a very blessed man and that my calling can also be my occupation.

CL: Thanks Thomas for taking the time to chat with me and let folks get to know you. Be sure to get out and catch Gold City Quartet at a concert soon and get to know them and their music. You can check out their website at www.goldcityministries.com. See ya down the road soon!