Monday – September 28, 2020

Tribute Quartet takes over the #1 spot this week with “Fear Not” the second #1 from Living the Stories this week. Big debuts from Greater Vision, Three Bridges, Master’s Voice, and The Hyssongs also make their way on to the chart as well as a re-entry from The Guardians. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
18
|Fear Not
|Tribute Quartet
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
22
|Between the Prayer and the Answer
|LeFevre Quartet
|
2
|
3
|
14
|
5
|Look At All I Lost
|Old Paths
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
17
|Behold the Lamb
|Bowling Family
|
1(7)
|
5
|
8
|
18
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
13
|Never a Time
|Perrys
|
6
|
7
|
10
|
15
|Learning to Dance In the Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
7
|
8
|
21
|
3
|Eye of the Storm
|Triumphant Quartet
|
8
|
9
|
1
|
20
|Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace
|Down East Boys
|
1
|
10
|
7
|
16
|The Healer In the Grave
|Talleys
|
5
|
11
|
3
|
24
|This Grace
|Joseph Habedank
|
1
|
12
|
11
|
9
|Jordan
|Nelons
|
11
|
13
|
9
|
11
|Love Like I’m Leaving
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
6
|
14
|
13
|
12
|Great God Almighty
|The Sound
|
7
|
15
|
30
|
31
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
1(5)
|
16
|
29
|
2
|Just Drink the Water
|Kingdom Heirs
|
16
|
17
|
19
|
3
|Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River
|
17
|
18
|
12
|
9
|1945
|Inspirations
|
10
|
19
|
18
|
15
|If This Altar Could Talk
|Williamsons
|
17
|
20
|
17
|
15
|I’m Just Changing Mountains
|Mark Bishop
|
17
|
21
|
15
|
24
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
4
|
22
|
35
|
35
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
1(4)
|
23
|
25
|
5
|Mountain Top For Me
|Crabb Family
|
23
|
24
|
26
|
16
|Grace Became Amazing
|Gordon Mote
|
12
|
25
|
16
|
24
|God Has Provided Himself a Lamb
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
13
|
26
|
22
|
22
|After the Storm
|Erwins
|
18
|
27
|
27
|
8
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
27
|
28
|
28
|
7
|Your Help Is On the Way
|Jason Crabb
|
28
|
29
|
39
|
15
|I’m Traveling On
|Carolina Boys
|
25
|
30
|
24
|
16
|Devil’s Hand
|Adam Crabb
|
23
|
31
|
–
|
1
|I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision
|
31
|
32
|
36
|
2
|What If Jesus?
|Steeles
|
32
|
33
|
RE
|
10
|How Big Is God Medley
|Guardians
|
20
|
34
|
40
|
2
|My Home
|Browders
|
34
|
35
|
–
|
1
|Gonna Keep Livin’
|Three Bridges
|
35
|
36
|
20
|
27
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour
|
3
|
37
|
–
|
1
|Hallelujah What a Savior
|Soul’d Out
|
1
|
38
|
38
|
5
|Dear John
|Kingsmen
|
28
|
39
|
37
|
22
|Til the End
|Freemans
|
19
|
40
|
–
|
1
|Turn to the Cross
|Hyssongs
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
