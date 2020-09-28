Monday – September 28, 2020

Ad
September 28, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Tribute Quartet takes over the #1 spot this week with “Fear Not” the second #1 from Living the Stories this week. Big debuts from Greater VisionThree Bridges, Master’s Voice, and The Hyssongs also make their way on to the chart as well as a re-entry from The Guardians. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
18
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
1
2
4
22
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
2
3
14
5
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
3
4
5
17
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
1(7)
5
8
18
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
5
6
6
13
 Never a Time Perrys
6
7
10
15
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
7
8
21
3
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
8
9
1
20
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace Down East Boys
1
10
7
16
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
5
11
3
24
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
1
12
11
9
 Jordan Nelons
11
13
9
11
 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band
6
14
13
12
 Great God Almighty The Sound
7
15
30
31
 Those Same Hands Gold City
1(5)
16
29
2
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
16
17
19
3
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
17
18
12
9
 1945 Inspirations
10
19
18
15
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
17
20
17
15
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
17
21
15
24
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
4
22
35
35
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(4)
23
25
5
 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family
23
24
26
16
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
12
25
16
24
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
26
22
22
 After the Storm Erwins
18
27
27
8
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
27
28
28
7
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
28
29
39
15
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
25
30
24
16
 Devil’s Hand Adam Crabb
23
31
1
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
31
32
36
2
 What If Jesus? Steeles
32
33
RE
10
 How Big Is God Medley Guardians
20
34
40
2
 My Home Browders
34
35
1
 Gonna Keep Livin’ Three Bridges
35
36
20
27
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
3
37
1
 Hallelujah What a Savior Soul’d Out
1
38
38
5
 Dear John Kingsmen
28
39
37
22
 Til the End Freemans
19
40
1
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

