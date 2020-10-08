Ad
News Ticker

The Bledsoes Win 2020 Favorite Christian Music Group Award

October 8, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Mt. Airy, NC (October 8th, 2020) – 65South recording artist, The Bledsoes were recently presented with the prestigious Favorite Christian Music Group Award by The Good News Journal. Readers of the journal, which covers a multi-county area across North Carolina and Virginia, selected the group to receive this year’s honor.

The Good News Journal, which has a circulation of approximately 25,000, has been presenting the Favorite Awards for over 25 years, which includes categories such as Favorite Pastor, Church, and Restaurant, just to name a few.

Rodney Bledsoe, owner and manger of The Bledsoes, stated, “It is truly an honor and privilege to receive The Good News Journal’s Favorite Christian Music Group award for 2020. For years I remember picking up a copy and enjoying it from cover to cover, so to be included in this year’s award line-up of favorites is a wonderful blessing. Our ministry has been heard and received all over the country so to have been chosen by readers in our home area, we are truly grateful and humbled. We wish to thank each and every one of you who thought enough of The Bledsoes to choose us as your favorite Christian group. We desire your prayers as we continue to fulfill our calling.”

The Bledsoes’ new single, Somebody’s Praying For Me, from the project Renewed, is at Southern Gospel radio now.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes