Endless Highway tells of redemption

in “He Rescued Me”

Arden, North Carolina (October 9, 2020) — The Griggs family that makes up Endless Highway is known for combining diverse musical styles with compelling songs that communicate meaning and reflect on their personal journeys in Christ. It’s music with a message, intended to reach listeners, followers of Christ and those searching for redemption. The group’s new single, “He Rescued Me” is no different.

Showing a different side than their roots, acoustic treatment of songs, “He Rescued Me” is an ardent band performance that uses a string quartet and is arranged in a way that exudes boldness. The result is both tender and intense.

The Griggs family members — parents Jason and Venessa and their two children, Jay and Allison — deliver a four-part harmony chorus that gives a controlled, powerful dynamism meant to capture the redemptive moment of Grace over sin that comes with freedom in Christ.

“Then He rescued me

I’m glad He rescued me

From the cold dark waters of sin’s troubled sea

Jesus rescued me

I have new life I am free

When he reached down in love

And He rescued me”

With Allison Griggs singing lead vocals, “He Rescued Me” is an updated rendition of a powerful song the group heard decades ago.

“The Gospel message in this song is still relevant today,” says Jason Griggs. “Whether you are drowning in a sea of sin, guilt, oppression, or addiction, God always hears the desperate cry of His children and stands ready to save, deliver, and liberate the captive. This song gives hope to the enslaved and is the testimony of the rescued.”

Listen to “He Rescued Me” HERE.

About Endless Highway

Endless Highway, which originally was started as The Joylanders in 1971 by Perry & Nell Wimberley, stands and sings three generations strong at each concert. The group has continued the Gospel ministry started then through Vanessa Griggs, Perry & Nell’s daughter, her husband Jason Griggs and their children Jay and Allison Griggs, who now do the bulk of the singing at live performances.

Endless Highway offers a blend of Southern Gospel, Bluegrass Gospel, Acapella, and Acoustic Music. Whether it be a time tested hymn of the church, a spirited acapella song, or a toe-tapping bluegrass song, Endless Highway will offer something to please every concert-goer. Attendees are sure to enjoy a mix of live instrumentation, pure acapella music, and tracks accompanied by Endless Highway’s vocals. Endless Highway loves to have fun while ministering, but make no mistake, their goal is to exalt Christ, edify the church, and evangelize to the lost.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.