New Legacy Project Announces Retirement of Lead Singer, Hunter Sparkman

October 9, 2020

Nashville, Tenn – Popular Southern Gospel group, New Legacy Project, have announced that Hunter Sparkman, their long time lead singer, will be leaving the group at the end of this year.

While the group is sorry to see Hunter leave, they are celebrating with him over the upcoming addition to his family.  He and wife, Stacey, are expecting their first child in January.  It is with great joy that the group support his decision to spend more time with his newly growing family.

Hunter stated “I am so grateful to Rick Price and New Legacy Project for taking a chance on me.  Traveling and singing with my best friends has made me into the man I am now, and that man is so excited to be a father and even more of a husband!  While I am looking forward to the new memories ahead with my family, those made with NLP will not be forgotten.”

Hunter has been an integral part of NLP for the past six years.  His incredibly powerful vocal ability and unique sound has helped shape the group into the powerhouse quartet that they are.  He’s also been a contributing writer and arranger on many of the group’s releases.

Of Hunter’s departure, group owner and leader Rick Price says, “it’s always a loss when someone leaves the group, especially when they have been part of our lives and ministry for so long.  But we are more than just a group, we are a family.  We know that God has an amazing and awe-inspiring next chapter for both Hunter and for NLP.  It’s always exciting to see what He will do.”

The group will be auditioning singers over the December/January break, with the intent of bringing a new member on board for the January tour.  Those interested should email a performance video or demo mp3 and headshot to kingdomartistsmedia@gmail.com.  Relocation will not be required for the full-time position.

About New Legacy Project
Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, New Legacy Project is best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound, cutting edge delivery and their homespun humor. They are one of the longest running non-family groups touring today, running continuously since their formation in 2001.  New Legacy is led by Rick Price, who spent much of his 40-year career with the Grammy and Dove Award winning Blackwood Brothers, and who was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary quartet. Price says “It is a joy to spend your life doing exactly what God has called you to. Whatever happens, you know you’re right where you belong.”  New Legacy travels throughout the United States, performing concerts more than 150 times per year.

 

