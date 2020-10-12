Monday – October 12, 2020

Ad
October 12, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Tribute Quartet holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Fear Not” the second #1 from Living the Stories this week. Debuts from The Guardians and Lore Family also make their way on to the chart as well as a re-entry from The Browders. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
20
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
1(3)
2
3
15
 Never a Time Perrys
2
3
2
20
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
2
4
9
5
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
4
5
8
19
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
1(7)
6
4
7
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
3
7
10
17
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
7
8
11
14
 Great God Almighty The Sound
8
9
6
24
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
2
10
7
18
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
5
11
13
5
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
8
12
5
15
 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band
5
13
12
11
 Jordan Nelons
11
14
28
6
 Three Men On a Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
14
15
35
2
 The Wilderness Isaacs
15
16
17
4
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
16
17
15
26
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
4
18
19
17
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
17
19
21
2
 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour
19
20
26
11
 1945 Inspirations
10
21
29
2
 The Lamb Collingsworth Family
21
22
25
17
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
17
23
14
26
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
1
24
22
33
 Those Same Hands Gold City
1(5)
25
33
3
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
25
26
16
10
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
16
27
27
37
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1(4)
28
23
18
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
12
29
20
17
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
20
30
RE
3
 My Home Browders
30
31
18
7
 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family
18
32
40
3
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
32
33
37
9
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
28
34
31
4
 What If Jesus? Steeles
31
35
34
24
 Til the End Freemans
19
36
32
3
 God of Second Chances HighRoad
32
37
1
 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians
37
38
24
22
 Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace LeFevre Quartet
1
39
1
 Keep Praying Lore Family
39
40
30
12
 How Big Is God Medley Guardians
20
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

