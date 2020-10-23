Dianne Wilkinson Celebrates 15 Years with Daywind Publishing

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Daywind Music Publishing is proud to announce the re-signing of multi award-winning songwriter, Dianne Wilkinson on her 15th anniversary with Daywind. Wilkinson has penned numerous #1 songs including “God Fights on My Side” performed by The Guardians and “Rolled Back Stone” performed by Daywind Recording artist Greater Vision.

Wilkinson has been sharing the message of the Gospel through inspired lyrics and memorable music for more than 40 years. Her songs have been recorded by virtually all of the top Southern Gospel quartets and many other artists during the span of her long songwriting career, which has been blessed with many, many #1 songs. Her songs have received numerous nominations and awards including Absolutely Gospel Music Awards, Singing News Fan Awards, BMI Awards and IBMA Awards. The Cathedrals’ classic hit song, “We Shall See Jesus,” penned by Dianne was honored at the 1984 GMA Dove Awards for Southern Song of the Year. Wilkinson was recognized by the Southern Gospel Music Guild in 2013 for lifetime achievement. Most recently, Wilkinson was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association’s Hall of Fame along with Dottie Leonard Miller, CEO of Daywind Music Group and New Day Christian Distributors.

“Dianne Wilkinson’s songs serve recording artists and fans with expertly crafted lyrics, compelling rhythms and memorable melodies, says Rick Shelton, vice president of Daywind Music Publishing. “We are honored that she has given us the opportunity to continue to serve her and her songs. I am so excited to hear the hits to come.”

Daywind Music Publishing is home to an award-winning roster of songwriters including Lee Black, Jason Cox, Janice Crow, Marty Funderburk, Mike Harland, Devin McGlamery, Tim Lovelace, John Darin Rowsey, Belinda Smith, Sue Smith, Dianne Wilkinson, and Nathan Woodard.