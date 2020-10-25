BSAs Melinda Hames Passes Away

To our BSA family:

It is with saddened hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Melinda Hames this morning at 4:53 AM. She was a remarkable mother, wife, sister, daughter and an exceptional friend.

Melinda ‘s spirit and kindness was infectious…..and those of us blessed to be around her…witnessed this every day! Her total commitment to her husband, Todd, and son, Matthew, was a wonderful Christ-like example. Melinda was surrounded at home with her family whom she dearly loved this morning, as she wished for. Even though we all grieve….. we take comfort in knowing Melinda received her greater eternal healing and is resting in the arms of her Heavenly Father! We wanted to share an email that Melinda penned on Monday October 19, 2020 to all our BSA family…..

A final message from Melinda Hames of e Beckie Simmons Agency.

Dear Artists, Associates and friends:

As you know, I have fought and battled colon cancer since April, 2019. Looking at my scans and with evidences of medicine, my Oncologist believes I have months.

I am still fighting! I still believe in the power of prayer and the promises I’ve been shown all along this journey. I still believe God has something on the other side for me. This sickness is not unto death, but for the glory of God! To God be the glory, great things He has done, doing and continues to do! However, that being said, I now have limitations that prevent me from working for you, as my heart desires. It has been a joy for me to work and have relationship with each of you, personally and professionally.

Please pray for Beckie, Todd and the Company during these days. We all are believing God for a miracle and that I will be to full health soon!

I love you all,

Melinda

“Celebration of a Beautiful Life” for Melinda Hames

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course,

I have kept the faith….. II Timothy 4:7

Visitation:

Monday October 26, 2020



Hickory Chapel

5852 Nolensville Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

615-331-1952

4:00PM – 7:00PM – social distancing and masks required

Funeral:

Tuesday October 27, 2020

Grace Church of the Nazarene

2620 Pennington Bend Road

Nashville, TN 37214

2:00PM “Celebration of a Beautiful Life” Service – social distancing and masks required

Melinda will be laid to rest at a private ceremony at Christ Church Memorial Gardens, Nashville, TN. For further inquiries call BSA at 615-575-7500 and ask for Dixie.