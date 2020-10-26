Monday – November 2, 2020

Ad
October 26, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Perrys hold on to the #1 spot this week with “Never a Time” the second #1 from Keep Movin’ Along this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
17
 Never a Time Perrys
1(2)
2
2
22
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
1(3)
3
3
22
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
2
4
4
20
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
4
5
5
16
 Great God Almighty The Sound
5
6
6
26
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
2
7
7
9
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
3
8
8
8
 Three Men On a Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
8
9
9
7
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
9
10
10
7
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
5
11
11
19
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
7
12
12
13
 Jordan Nelons
11
13
13
4
 The Lamb Collingsworth Family
13
14
14
21
 Behold the Lamb Bowling Family
1(7)
15
15
6
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
15
16
16
28
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
4
17
17
4
 The Wilderness Isaacs
15
18
18
5
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
18
19
19
19
 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
17
20
20
12
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
16
21
21
19
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
20
22
22
13
 1945 Inspirations
10
23
23
11
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
23
24
24
4
 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour
19
25
25
19
 If This Altar Could Talk Williamsons
17
26
26
5
 God of Second Chances HighRoad
26
27
27
9
 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family
18
28
28
7
 Dear John Kingsmen
28
29
29
3
 Keep Praying Lore Family
29
30
30
6
 What if Jesus? Steeles
30
31
31
2
 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet
31
32
32
26
 Til the End Freemans
19
33
33
17
 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band
5
34
34
3
 Gonna Keep Livin’ Three Bridges
34
35
35
35
 Those Same Hands Gold City
1(5)
36
36
20
 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote
12
37
37
25
 After the Storm Erwins
18
38
38
5
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
32
39
39
3
 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians
37
40
40
28
 This Grace Joseph Habedank
1
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

