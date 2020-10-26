Monday – November 2, 2020

The Perrys hold on to the #1 spot this week with “Never a Time” the second #1 from Keep Movin’ Along this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
17
|Never a Time
|Perrys
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
22
|Fear Not
|Tribute Quartet
|
1(3)
|
3
|
3
|
22
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
20
|The Healer In the Grave
|Talleys
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
16
|Great God Almighty
|The Sound
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
26
|Between the Prayer and the Answer
|LeFevre Quartet
|
2
|
7
|
7
|
9
|Look At All I Lost
|Old Paths
|
3
|
8
|
8
|
8
|Three Men On a Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
7
|Eye of the Storm
|Triumphant Quartet
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
7
|Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River
|
5
|
11
|
11
|
19
|Learning to Dance In the Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
7
|
12
|
12
|
13
|Jordan
|Nelons
|
11
|
13
|
13
|
4
|The Lamb
|Collingsworth Family
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
21
|Behold the Lamb
|Bowling Family
|
1(7)
|
15
|
15
|
6
|Just Drink the Water
|Kingdom Heirs
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
28
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
4
|
17
|
17
|
4
|The Wilderness
|Isaacs
|
15
|
18
|
18
|
5
|I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
19
|I’m Just Changing Mountains
|Mark Bishop
|
17
|
20
|
20
|
12
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
16
|
21
|
21
|
19
|I’m Traveling On
|Carolina Boys
|
20
|
22
|
22
|
13
|1945
|Inspirations
|
10
|
23
|
23
|
11
|Your Help Is On the Way
|Jason Crabb
|
23
|
24
|
24
|
4
|I Know It’s Mine
|11th Hour
|
19
|
25
|
25
|
19
|If This Altar Could Talk
|Williamsons
|
17
|
26
|
26
|
5
|God of Second Chances
|HighRoad
|
26
|
27
|
27
|
9
|Mountain Top For Me
|Crabb Family
|
18
|
28
|
28
|
7
|Dear John
|Kingsmen
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
3
|Keep Praying
|Lore Family
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
6
|What if Jesus?
|Steeles
|
30
|
31
|
31
|
2
|The Hem of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
31
|
32
|
32
|
26
|Til the End
|Freemans
|
19
|
33
|
33
|
17
|Love Like I’m Leaving
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
5
|
34
|
34
|
3
|Gonna Keep Livin’
|Three Bridges
|
34
|
35
|
35
|
35
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
1(5)
|
36
|
36
|
20
|Grace Became Amazing
|Gordon Mote
|
12
|
37
|
37
|
25
|After the Storm
|Erwins
|
18
|
38
|
38
|
5
|Turn to the Cross
|Hyssongs
|
32
|
39
|
39
|
3
|I Wish I Could Tell You
|Guardians
|
37
|
40
|
40
|
28
|This Grace
|Joseph Habedank
|
1
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
