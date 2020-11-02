Daywind Music Group Celebrate GMA Dove Award Wins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Artists and songwriters who call Daywind Music Group (DMG) home were honored with four (4) wins at the 51st Annual GMA Dove Awards which aired during a special pre-telecast on Thursday evening via Facebook Live and Friday evening exclusively on TBN. Joseph Habedank, Legacy Five, Karen Peck and New River, and Daywind Music Publishing’s Mike Harland and John Darin Rowsey all took home Dove Awards this year.

Under the banner of “Carry the Change,” the show celebrated Gospel Music’s diversity and promoted unity through dynamic performances and testimonials including DMG and Dove-nominated artist, The Sound. The family trio performed the title track from its debut album, Make It Count, marking its first appearance on the show.

Two-time GRAMMY® nominee, singer-songwriter Joseph Habedank celebrated his second Dove Award, this time for Southern Gospel Artist of the Year. Habedank was also nominated in the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year category for his song “Sometimes It’s The Radio” (written by Jimmy Yeary, Tony Wood, and Habedank). The song is the third single from his GRAMMY®-nominated album, Deeper Oceans.

Legacy Five nabbed its first ever Dove Award as the critically-acclaimed Pure Love was named Southern Gospel Album of the Year. The group also received a nomination for its #1 hit song “What Kind of Man” (written by DMG songwriters Sue C. Smith and Jason Cox, along with Kenna Turner West) in the Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year category.

Five-time GRAMMY® nominee and multiple Dove Award-winning group, Karen Peck and New River, took home the Dove Award for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for its recording of “Ain’t No Grave” (written by Claude Ely, Molly Skaggs, Jonathan David Helser, and Melissa Helser). The group was also nominated for Southern Gospel Artist of the Year and Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “The God I Serve” (written by Jimmy Yeary, Sonya Isaacs, Rebecca Bowman, and Karen Peck Gooch). Karen Peck Gooch played a significant role in the Dove Awards television presentation, adding her insights to GMA’s re-imagined experience in the absence of a live audience.

Daywind Music Publishing’s Messiah Overcame earned the Dove Award for Musical of the Year. The musical was created by DMG writers Mike Harland and John Darin Rowsey and arranged and orchestrated by Cliff Duren, Jim Hammerly, Christopher Phillips, and Phil Nitz.

“Our artists and songwriters continue to create wonderful music that inspires the world to follow Christ,” said Ed Leonard, president of Daywind Music Group. “We are so proud of them and are honored to play a part in their ministries.”

Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists, including Adam Crabb, Amber Nelon Thompson, Blackwood Brothers, Crabb Family, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, Hoppers, Jim & Melissa Brady, Appalachian Road Show, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Legacy Five, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Michael English, Donna Ulisse, Carolina Blue, Nelons, Riley Harrison Clark, Tribute Quartet, Wilburn & Wilburn, Alan Bibey and Grasstowne, LeFevre Quartet, Tim Menzies, High Road, and The Sound. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical and digital outlets.

Daywind Music Publishing is home to an award-winning roster of songwriters including Lee Black, Jason Cox, Janice Crow, Marty Funderburk, Mike Harland, Devin McGlamery, Tim Lovelace, John Darin Rowsey, Belinda Smith, Sue Smith, Dianne Wilkinson, and Nathan Woodard.