Legacy Five and the Wardlaw Brothers Release Official Music Video for “9 Makes Us 1”

Nashville, TN — In a strategic effort and God-appointed mission, Legacy Five and The Wardlaw Brothers join together to bring Southern Gospel and Gospel music together as one. These two Christian music genre classifications are usually separated by creative and stylistic expression, but more so by race. Legacy Five and The Wardlaw Brothers have put race asisde to demonstrate black and white men bonding in unity to represent one Kingdom and the one true God.

Their epic collaboration is the first of its kind. The groups have joined their voices to make “9 Makes Us 1”. The song encourages cultural unity and represents the Nine Fruit of the Spirit: Love * Joy * Peace * Goodness * Faithfulness * Patience * Kindness * Self- Control * Gentleness.

“The beautiful thing about this song is that it is an all-inclusive song,” explains Luther Wardlaw of The Wardlaw Brothers. “The lyrics of “9 Makes Us 1” talk about the fruit of the spirit. People who listen to this might not be a Christian or may not have grown up in the church, but everyone wants to be loved and desires peace, joy, goodness, gentleness, self-control and kindness. Regardless of what you look like, or what you believe, these are qualities that everyone can appreciate or understand. And if we have these, we can be one.”

The official music video for “9 Makes Us 1” is now available on YouTube. The video captures Legacy Five and The Wardlaw Brothers in the studio recording the song and the spontaneous fellowship and brotherhood that transpired between the two groups. The “9 Makes Us 1” music video was recorded at Daywind Studios in Nashville, TN and was directed by Micah Schweinsberg.