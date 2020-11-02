Ad
News Ticker

Monday – November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Talleys take hold of to the #1 spot this week with “The Healer in the Grave” the first #1 from the group’s final album The Music Goes On this week. The chart also sees big debuts from The Whisnants, Gaither Vocal Band, Joseph Habedank, and The Browns, as well as re-entries from The Browders and Soul’d Out! Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
4
21
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
1
2
5
17
 Great God Almighty The Sound
2
3
9
8
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
3
4
2
23
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
1(3)
5
10
8
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
5
6
7
10
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
3
7
1
18
 Never a Time Perrys
1(2)
8
12
14
 Jordan Nelons
8
9
3
23
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
2
10
8
9
 Three Men On a Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
8
11
6
27
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
2
12
11
20
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
7
13
18
6
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
13
14
20
13
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
14
15
21
20
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
15
16
15
7
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
15
17
19
20
 I’m Just Changing Mountain Mark Bishop
17
18
27
10
 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family
18
19
26
6
 God of Second Chances HighRoad
19
20
38
6
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
20
21
24
5
 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour
19
22
16
29
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
4
23
13
5
 The Lamb Collingsworth Family
13
24
37
26
 After the Storm Erwins
1
25
17
5
 The Wilderness Isaacs
17
26
1
 He Will Be God Whisnants
26
27
1
 Child of the King Gaither Vocal Band
27
28
23
12
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
23
29
22
14
 1945 Inspirations
10
30
31
3
 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet
30
31
RE
4
 My Home Browders
30
32
39
4
 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians
32
33
30
7
 What If Jesus? Steeles
30
34
28
8
 Dear John Kingsmen
28
35
1
 Goliath Joseph Habedank
35
36
32
27
 Til the End Freemans
19
37
RE
3
 Hallelujah What a Savior Soul’d Out
36
38
29
4
 Keep Praying Lore Family
29
39
34
4
 Gonna Keep Livin’ Three Bridges
34
40
1
 Better Off There Browns
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes