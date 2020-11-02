Ad
The Villines Trio Releases New Recording with Dunaway Music

November 2, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Dunaway Music announces the release of a brand-new album by the new addition to their recording family, The Villines Trio.
The songs were presented at a live concert and reception over the weekend as they became available on all digital platforms worldwide October 30th.

“Titanic” is the group’s first recording under the new Dunaway Music label. The album was produced by Tammy Dunaway, songwriter and founder of award-winning family group, The Dunaways.
The Villines Trio has been singing across the United States as a trio for seven years. This young family makes their home in the Ozark mountains of Arkansas. The group consist of brother and sister Landon Villines and Emmy Villines Smith along with cousin Hannah Villines.
The Villines’ are receiving great reaction with this brand-new recording project!
This is a “landmark recording” for The Villines Trio. Strong songs that are both lyrically & biblically correct. Fantastic musicianship throughout, with a great variety of songs, both new & old.
A tip of the hat to the producer & vocal arranger for keeping it REAL. I keep hearing, “Our music is dying”……I have NEWS for you, Gospel Music is in GREAT HANDS with these young people!
Duane Garren – EMCEE
National Quartet Convention
Silver Dollar City’s Southern Gospel Picnic
Memphis Quartet Show & many more.
Titanic features ten songs, with writers Sylvia Green, Sonya Issacs Yeary, Becky Isaacs Bowman, Tammy Dunaway, and more! Group member Landon Villines contributed the song “Hands Of Jesus”.
 Titanic Track List:
1. Empty Hands
2. In His Eyes
3. This Ain’t the First Time
4. I Come in the Name of the Lord
5. Hands of Jesus
6. You’ve Got to Fight to be a Winner
7. Titanic
8. In the Bible Way
9. This Time I’m the One
10. This Is Just What Heaven Means to Me
For more information: Visit The Villines Trio at www.dunawaymusic.com. Contact Landon Villines for booking inquires at 870.688.4908.

 

Absolutely Gospel Music
