The Erwins Win 2020 GMA Dove Award

StowTown Records is pleased to announce that popular musical family, The Erwins, received the Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for their recording of “The Power Of An Empty Tomb.” The honor was presented at the 51st Annual GMA Dove Awards, which aired during a special pre-telecast on Thursday evening, October 29, via Facebook Live and Friday evening, October 29, exclusively on TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network). “The Power Of An Empty Tomb” was written by multi-Dove Award winning songwriter Joel Lindsey and appears on The Erwins’ project Watch & See which was produced by Wayne Haun and Trey Ivey. Nashville, TN –is pleased to announce that popular musical family,received thefor Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for their recording of “.” The honor was presented at the 51st Annual GMA Dove Awards, which aired during a special pre-telecast on Thursday evening, October 29, via Facebook Live and Friday evening, October 29, exclusively on TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network). “The Power Of An Empty Tomb” was written by multi-Dove Award winning songwriterand appears on The Erwins’ projectwhich was produced byand

The Erwins possess a rich musical history that began when the kids started singing during revival meetings with their parents, who have been in full-time evangelism for more than four decades. In recent years, Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie Erwin have blazed a trail all their own, garnering success among industry peers and fans alike. The family has received multiple nominations from readers of The Singing News Magazine, Southern Gospel Music’s leading fan and trade publication.

“We are proud of all of the members of our StowTown family who were honored with nominations this year, and it’s especially exciting to see young artists like The Erwins nominated and awarded in a genre that typically honors tradition and longevity. This young family loves Southern Gospel music, and they present it in a youthful, refreshing style of their own,” states StowTown President and CEO Landon Beene. “This is a first for StowTown Records – to have discovered a new artist and carried them through the development process all the way to their first Dove Award win. Our team is thrilled about the win and excited about the future!”

The Dove Award announcement comes just as StowTown Records will be offering the digital release of Favorites: On Repeat from The Erwins (available November 13). The recording serves as a tribute to Christian music legends and features a wide variety of tunes made popular by both CCM and Southern Gospel artists.

In addition to the award received by The Erwins, other members of the StowTown Records family who were honored during the Dove Awards presentation are Wayne Haun and Trey Ivey, who co-produced Legacy Five’s Southern Gospel Album of the Year.

StowTown extends congratulations to all winners and nominees.

ABOUT THE ERWINS:

Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie, collectively known as The Erwins, have established their place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music in recent years, with numerous hit songs, as well as industry honors and accolades. For the past seven years they have received nominations from The Singing News Magazine Fan Awards in both group and individual categories. They have also enjoyed much radio success, garnering more than a dozen Top 80 hits over the past decade. With rich family harmony and a burning desire to spread the message of the Gospel in song, The Erwins are sure proof that the future of Southern Gospel Music is quite secure.

ABOUT STOWTOWN:

Founded in 2011 by music moguls, Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun, StowTown Records expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each owner bringing their expertise to the label, StowTown has become a leading force in the Christian music field and a creative home for many of today’s top recording artists. StowTown’s family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, The Kramers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster.