Kingdom Heirs’ “Never Changing God” Brings a Meaningful Message

Arden, North Carolina (November 6, 2020) — Following their #1 debut on Billboard’s Southern Gospel chart for their release Everything In Between — that included their #1 hit “Come to the Well” — the Kingdom Heirs add to their long list of songs with a message and meaning in “Never Changing God.”

Up-beat, encouraging and traditional, “Never Changing God” is made for lovers of classic Southern Gospel Quartet music. Loren Harris, the featured vocalist says, “For the times that we are witnessing in our world at this very moment, isn’t it a comfort and a blessing to know that we serve a God that remains the same, even when the things around us don’t? This song is very fitting right now and should encourage us as believers that He is in control, an ever present help, and a constant, faithful friend that will come through against overwhelming odds! He truly is a ‘Never Changing God,’ and I’m thankful He’s on our side!”

Joined by Jerry Martin, tenor; Arthur Rice, lead; and Jeff Chapman, bass, “Never Changing God” reminds fans of what great quartet Gospel music is supposed to sound like. It’s the feeling of “4 men and a piano,” but in this case, the Kingdom Heirs add a mountain banjo roll, tasteful country guitar licks and a classic progression and arrangement.

The Kingdom Heirs have been praised and awarded for their recorded music but always return the praise to Jesus and continue putting the message of each song first. “Never Changing God” follows that tradition both in style and intent. It’s authentic, earnest and positive — the kind of feeling that comes from believing the message it carries.

Listen to “Never Changing God” HERE.

About The Kingdom Heirs

From the Mountains of East Tennessee, Southern Gospel Music fills the air and is the home of The Kingdom Heirs, one of Southern Gospel Music’s top Male Quartets. The group started performing in local churches and concert halls and as their music and message spread to a wider audience, so did their popularity and demand. Later in 1982 they began singing at the Silver Dollar City theme park, which is now Dollywood. In 1986 when the theme park took on their new name, The Kingdom Heirs were asked to become the resident gospel group and now this year, both The Kingdom Heirs and Dollywood are celebrating 34 years. Not only are they one of Dollywood’s favorites, but a favorite to millions everywhere.

The Kingdom Heirs have been nominated many times for industry awards such as The SGMA Awards, Dove Awards and The Singing News Fan Awards. Winning Newcomer Group of the Year in 1989, the group has been a constant favorite. The latest award is 2017 Band of the Year, which the band also won in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have also had many top ten songs, and currently have had 40 top 5 songs in a row and 11 number 1 songs including “I’ll Know I’m Home,” “The Borrowed Tomb,” “Just Beyond The Sunset” (Nominated for Song of the Year), “Just Preach Jesus” (Nominated for Song of the Year), “Tell Me Why” and “He Locked The Gates.” Two songs “The Chain Gang” and “Pieces” off of their highly successful album, A New Look, were nominated for a Dove Award in 2016. Their album The Last Big Thing debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts in October 2017 followed by another Billboard debut with Something Good Vol Two in May 2019 and another with Everything In Between in October of 2019. Over the past years they have had 29 songs nominated for Song of the Year. The Kingdom Heirs are Arthur Rice, lead singer; Jeff Chapman, bass singer; Jerry Martin, tenor singer; Loren Harris, baritone singer; Dennis Murphy, drummer; Andy Stringfield, pianist; and Kreis French, manager.