Selah Releases 16th Album, Step Into My Story, Today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (November 6, 2020) — On the heels of winning their 9th and 10th career GMA Dove Awards (10.29), Selah releases their new album, Step Into My Story, today.

Lauded by Thrive Global for its “lustrous, gorgeously uplifting, and delectably tranquil music,” the beloved band — whose name means “pause” in Hebrew — hopes the album’s 10 songs encourage its listeners to breathe, reflect, and find comfort in a sense of unity and renewal.

“There are stories behind every song we have recorded for this album,” says Selah’s Todd Smith. “Pain and heartache, and hope and purpose that I believe will connect with anyone who listens.”

“Making this record has been some of the most fun I’ve ever had in the studio. I’m so excited for it to finally be heard by everyone!” shares Amy Perry, while Allan Hall adds, “This album has been a true labor of love, especially since it is our first project on our own label! We are so excited and happy to release it to the public, where we hope the songs bring encouragement, comfort, and hope to everyone who listens!”

Step Into My Story has earned early critical praise, with Medium’s Pop Off dubbing the album “dazzling,” while Kevin Davis of NewReleaseToday raves, “If you’ve always enjoyed Selah’s contemporary style including vocal harmonizing and worshipful lyrics, you’ll love Step Into My Story which will have you singing loudly, ‘Hello, Grace!’”

Step Into My Story is Selah’s 16th album, and their first offering released on their newly-formed label, 3Cre8tive. The trio, nearing their 24th year as a band, was awarded Inspirational Album of the Year for Firm Foundation (2019) — their sixth career Inspirational Album of the Year win — as well as Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year for “Yet Not I, But Through Christ In Me” at last week’s 51st Annual GMA Dove Awards.

Listen to Step Into My Story HERE.

To find out more about Selah, please visit: https://selahonline.com/

For a beloved group that has forged a strong connection with its audiences over more than two decades, recording a new project can be like walking a creative tightrope. There’s always the desire to be innovative and serve up something new and different, yet there’s a responsibility to give the audience what they’ve come to love and expect. Few artists successfully navigate those two expectations better than Selah. The veteran trio prove it again on its 16th album Step Into My Story, an engaging collection that blends potent new songs with beloved classics delivered from a fresh perspective. With more than half-a-billion streams, over 4 million albums sold, and 10 GMA Dove Awards to their credit, Selah’s Allan Hall, Amy Perry and Todd Smith have earned a reputation for not only delivering compelling new anthems but also for reviving great hymns of faith. With their soaring harmonies and distinctive lead vocals, they have breathed new life into timeless musical treasures that have ministered to believers for generations. Released on newly-launched record label, 3Cre8tive, Step Into My Story continues the Selah tradition of updating revered hymns and introducing powerful new songs of inspiration for times such as this.