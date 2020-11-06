Sunday Drive Releases Smoky Mountain Christmas

Arden, North Carolina (November 6, 2020) — This Christmas may be one of the more challenging in recent memory, but Smoky Mountain Christmas, the new album from award-winning trio Sunday Drive, is sure to make this year’s celebration of the birth of Christ more enjoyable — and even more meaningful, too. Released on Sonlite Records, the 10-song collection is filled with the holiday’s spirit, ranging from seasonal to devotional and from old favorites to new classics in the making.

Not surprisingly, the group is excited about Smoky Mountain Christmas. Misty Treece, who handles most of the lead vocals, says, “I have always loved everything about Christmas and listen to Christmas music year round. It’s been on my bucket list for quite some time to record a Christmas project, so it’s a dream come true.”

“We are blessed to share some of our favorites, some originals and some all time classics of the most wonderful time of the year,” the group adds. “We pray that this project will encourage and bring a smile to all who hear it.”

Sunday Drive’s lyric video for “Born.”

The opening “Joy Medley,” which moves gracefully from “Joy To The World” through “Go Tell It On The Mountain” to “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee” sets the tone for the collection, given further musical embroidery by finely crafted strings on a gently swinging “Winter Wonderland.” “Born,” an original from the group’s Misty and Jeff Treece writing with Steve Jones, is a reminder of the holiday’s true meaning, as is their simple yet moving take on the modern classic, “Mary Did You Know.” Right through to the closing “Christmas Waltz,” a sweetly sincere reading of the 1957 Frank Sinatra favorite, the set is an expertly crafted sampler of the many moods of this joyous holiday.

Known for their tasteful arrangements and polished harmonies, Sunday Drive has delivered in Smoky Mountain Christmas a celebration of the season that’s sure to be a blessing to all who hear it.

Listen to the album HERE.

About Sunday Drive

Jeff Treece, Misty Treece, and Dusty Treece make up the award-winning trio that is Sunday Drive. Their God-given talent has garnered them numerous awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year, and many others. Sunday Drive has performed at The Grand Ole Opry, Silver Dollar City, Dollywood and The National Quartet Convention and performed with artists like The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gaithers, Big Daddy Weave, David Crowder Band, The McKameys and many more. Sunday Drive has a unique ability to communicate through song and humor creating an experience and journey audiences won’t soon forget.