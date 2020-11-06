Ad
TaRanda Greene Releases Deluxe Edition of Spirit of Christmas

November 6, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, TN (November 6, 2020) – Just in time for the holiday season, StowTown Records announces that Spirit of Christmas Deluxe Version, from one of Christian music’s most iconic voices, TaRanda Greene, is now available in stores and at online retail outlets worldwide. This project from the GMA Dove Award winner was released to digital outlets in 2019.

“Christmas is such a special time of year, and I am excited that this Christmas recording is now available in stores,” TaRanda says with a big smile.

Spirit of Christmas Deluxe Version features several Christmas classics, including “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” and “Silver Bells,” just to name a few. Also included are show stoppers such as, “O Holy Night,” “I Wonder As I Wander” and sure-to-become-classics, “Give Love On Christmas Day” and the title cut “Spirit of Christmas.” The remake of the Whitney Houston classic “Who Would Imagine A King?” is another welcome addition to this stellar recording.

“This recording is very special to me,” TaRanda explains. “People always ask for classic Christmas songs, so that is what we wanted to do. With five of the songs having a three-piece band, we wanted to take the listener back to a time when life was much more simple; when kids popped popcorn, strung it around the Christmas tree, and the family snuggled around the fireplace and reflected on the true reason for the season, the birth of the Christ child. This project was so much fun to record, and I hope the listener enjoys the finished product as much as I enjoyed recording it.”

For years, TaRanda has been inspiring listeners worldwide with her authenticity, energy and unmatched vocal ability. This latest recording effort will no doubt offer listeners even more inspiration. Spirit of Christmas Deluxe Version promises to offer much listening enjoyment throughout the 2020 holiday season and quite possibly for many years to come.

Spirit of Christmas Deluxe Version is distributed by Provident/Sony and is available worldwide wherever fine Christian music is sold.

Spirit of Christmas Deluxe Track List:

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Still, Still, Still / O Holy Night
O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Jingle Bells
Give Love On Christmas Day
Cool Yule with Up On The Housetop
Who Would Imagine A King?
Silver Bells
Jesus, What A Wonderful Child with I’m His Child
I Wonder As I Wander
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
That Spirit of Christmas
Auld Lang Syne

