Monday – November 9, 2020

The Talleys take hold of to the #1 spot this week with “The Healer in the Grave” the first #1 from the group’s final album The Music Goes On this week. The chart also sees big debuts from The Whisnants, Gaither Vocal Band, Joseph Habedank, and The Browns, as well as re-entries from The Browders and Soul’d Out! Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
22
|The Healer In the Grave
|Talleys
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
18
|Great God Almighty
|The Sound
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
9
|Eye of the Storm
|Triumphant Quartet
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
24
|Fear Not
|Tribute Quartet
|
1(3)
|
5
|
5
|
9
|Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
11
|Look At All I Lost
|Old Paths
|
3
|
7
|
7
|
19
|Never a Time
|Perrys
|
1(2)
|
8
|
8
|
15
|Jordan
|Nelons
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
24
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
2
|
10
|
10
|
10
|Three Men On a Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
8
|
11
|
11
|
28
|Between the Prayer and the Answer
|LeFevre Quartet
|
2
|
12
|
12
|
21
|Learning to Dance In the Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
7
|
13
|
13
|
7
|I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
14
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
21
|I’m Traveling On
|Carolina Boys
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
8
|Just Drink the Water
|Kingdom Heirs
|
15
|
17
|
17
|
21
|I’m Just Changing Mountain
|Mark Bishop
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
11
|Mountain Top For Me
|Crabb Family
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
7
|God of Second Chances
|HighRoad
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
7
|Turn to the Cross
|Hyssongs
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
6
|I Know It’s Mine
|11th Hour
|
19
|
22
|
22
|
30
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
4
|
23
|
23
|
6
|The Lamb
|Collingsworth Family
|
13
|
24
|
24
|
27
|After the Storm
|Erwins
|
1
|
25
|
25
|
6
|The Wilderness
|Isaacs
|
17
|
26
|
26
|
2
|He Will Be God
|Whisnants
|
26
|
27
|
27
|
2
|Child of the King
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
27
|
28
|
28
|
13
|Your Help Is On the Way
|Jason Crabb
|
23
|
29
|
29
|
15
|1945
|Inspirations
|
10
|
30
|
30
|
4
|The Hem of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
30
|
31
|
31
|
5
|My Home
|Browders
|
30
|
32
|
32
|
5
|I Wish I Could Tell You
|Guardians
|
32
|
33
|
33
|
8
|What If Jesus?
|Steeles
|
30
|
34
|
34
|
9
|Dear John
|Kingsmen
|
28
|
35
|
35
|
2
|Goliath
|Joseph Habedank
|
35
|
36
|
36
|
28
|Til the End
|Freemans
|
19
|
37
|
37
|
4
|Hallelujah What a Savior
|Soul’d Out
|
36
|
38
|
38
|
5
|Keep Praying
|Lore Family
|
29
|
39
|
39
|
5
|Gonna Keep Livin’
|Three Bridges
|
34
|
40
|
40
|
2
|Better Off There
|Browns
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
