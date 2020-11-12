Godsey Media Management Launches New CHALLENGE Division and Announces 2 Amazing CHALLENGE Events.

The Challenge Division presents a unique opportunity for FANS to learn from their favorite Gospel Artists, Songwriters, and Musicians. Fans will certainly grow as their Gospel Music heroes pour out their expertise, experience, and life lessons in nightly online sessions known as CHALLENGES. Special guests will include industry icons, award winning artists, and many of your most beloved Gospel Music personalities.

Godsey Media Management is proud to announce TWO brand new challenges that should excite Gospel music fans everywhere.

JEFF STICE (15x Musician of the Year) presents: The Gospel Piano Player Challenge! It’s 5 nights of live, entertaining instruction from one of the greatest pianists in Gospel Music today. His special guests include other famous players from the studio and stage. If you want to know what it takes to be a great piano player, accompanist, church pianist, studio session player, or worship team player…THIS is the challenge for you. It will be inspiring for you or any pianist/aspiring pianist you know.

Jeff says, “I am personally inviting you to come enjoy the Gospel Piano Player Challenge and I encourage you to take advantage of every minute of it.

In these 5 days, you will learn how to transform your love of the piano into an absolute gift for yourself and every other musician you play with!”

To see Jeff’s Challenge, click here…

http:// gospelpianoplayerchallenge. com/joinnow

Secondly,

GERON DAVIS (writer of “Holy Ground”, “In the Presence of Jehovah”) presents: The Ascending Worship Challenge. Get ready for 5 inspiring nights with one of the greatest worship songwriters of all time. His special guests include some of the foremost worship leaders and writers in Christian Music. If you desire to grow as a writer, artist, musician, singer, choir member, or worshipper…DON’T miss this challenge. It will be THE worship experience of 2020.

Geron says, “I am super excited about the Ascending Worship event! If you lead, sing, play, write, or just love worship…I’m here for YOU! Also, some of you may do none of those things, but know someone who does. A son or daughter, grandchild, or church friend. This incredible 5-day training from some of the best leaders, singers, musicians, & writers ever assembled could change their life!”

To see Geron’s Challenge, click here…

https:// ascendingworshipchallenge.com/ joinnow

Scott Godsey states, “Because of our relationship with technology, Gospel Music’s top artists, and thousands of their fans, Godsey Media Management finds itself in an exciting position. We get to connect them all in a very personal and groundbreaking way. I cannot wait for the new songs, new artists, and amazing testimonies that come out of this CHALLENGE Division. We are so proud to partner with Jeff and Geron as we launch. God is surely in it!”