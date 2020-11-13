StowTown Records Announces New Digital Release From The Erwins

has announced the digital release offrom popular award-winning musical family,. Favorites: On Repeat serves as a follow-up to thenominated releases,and. The recording serves as a tribute to Christian music legends as it features a wide variety of tunes made popular by successful CCM and Southern Gospel artists.

The Erwins possess a rich musical history that began when they started singing at revival meetings with their parents, who have been in full-time evangelism for more than four decades. In recent years, Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie Erwin have blazed new trails all their own, garnering success among industry peers and fans alike. The recipients of the 2020 GMA Dove Award for Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year, the family has also received multiple nominations from readers of The Singing News magazine.

Produced and arranged by Dove Award-winning and Grammy® nominated musical genius Wayne Haun, Favorites: On Repeat showcases the versatility of The Erwins, and they are truly excited to share some of the music that has impacted them personally. Keith Erwin reveals, “After five years of being with StowTown, and three projects of all original material, we saw a need for a healthy balance of songs that are ours, as well as tunes that people already know. This recording is filled with both songs we grew up listening to and songs that are current today. We pray that this project will allow the audience to hear a familiar lyric that may bring sweet memories to them, but also hear a song of our generation that they can sing along to and worship with us.”

Included on this project are songs made popular by artists such as Sandi Patty, Phillips, Craig and Dean, Steven Curtis Chapman, The Hinsons and The Hemphills. The debut single, shipped to Southern Gospel radio this fall, is the 2020 GMA Dove Award nominated Song of the Year, recorded by Casting Crowns with Matthew West, entitled “Nobody.” “This is just a great song, and while a lot of CCM fans are familiar with it, there is a good possibility that many Southern Gospel Music lovers may have never heard it,” Wayne Haun explains. “We just felt that the song was simply too good to not be recorded and sent to Southern Gospel radio.”

The Erwins also recorded a music video for "Nobody" and that can be seen wherever you stream music videos including YouTube and Apple Music. "As soon as we decided to cover this song, we knew we didn't want to just lay it on an album, but we wanted it to be much bigger," shares Katie Erwin. "Our first idea was to send it to radio, and then we knew the next step would be to make a music video. Filming this video with our new friend Robby Stevens at Midtown Motion was such a blast and an unforgettable experience. Robby has such an incredible eye and mind for music videos and we are so grateful for all of his hard work." Katie continues, "This song is our ministries anthem and the message screams what we're all about…telling everybody about JESUS! We hope you all enjoy this song & music video."

From the fully orchestrated “There Is A Savior,” written in 1986 by Sandi Patty, Greg Nelson and Bob Farrell, to the driving Steven Curtis Chapman hit, “The Great Adventure,” to the Joel Hemphill classic, “I’m In This Church,” listening to Favorites: On Repeat is much like taking a walk down memory lane for any Christian music fan.

Favorites: On Repeat is distributed by Provident/Sony and is available today on all digital music platforms.