The Talleys Release Live Version of “Broken World” Exclusively to Streaming Platforms

Arden, North Carolina (November 13, 2020) — After more than 35 years of recording Gospel hits and taking their ministry to audiences world-wide through acclaimed live performances, The Talleys announced they would be bringing their performing career to a close at the end of 2020, with Debra and Roger retiring and Lauren Talley continuing her career as a solo artist. But now, fans of the beloved gospel group can continue to revisit the inspirational experience of a Talleys live performance as they release live versions of their biggest and best-loved hit songs each month, exclusively on streaming platforms.

The first is “Broken World,” a song The Talleys first released on their 2012 album, Love Won, and one that remains poignant — especially in the current moment — in its description of tough challenges and hard times. With verses that paint vivid portraits of struggling people and a chorus that describes how Christ will one day end their earthly pain, “Broken World” brings hope every time it’s needed.

“This broken world is cradled by a Savior / And nothing here can take Him by surprise / Someday all this hurting will be over … [F]or now, we’re living in a broken world / But not for long, no, not for long.”

Lauren Talley says, “If ever there was a perfect song for the times we are living in, I think it would be ‘Broken World.’ We recorded this several years ago, but it’s just as true now. We are living in a broken world with so much pain all around us every day — but if you know the Lord Jesus Christ as your Savior, we have a promise that there is so much greater ahead of us than there is down on this earth. We are living in a broken world, but not for long.”

A video release of each performance will follow that of the song, giving fans another way to experience The Talleys’ live shows from home. With this collection, The Talleys will continue to bring music to the world, carrying on their legacy of releasing inspiring and touching music that carries God’s message.

About The Talleys

The Talleys began in 1984 and enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove® Award and numerous Singing News Fan Awards. Following a three-year hiatus, the Talleys began performing together in 1996 with the current lineup of Roger, wife Debra and daughter Lauren, and today the Talleys remain a mainstay of Christian music.

The Talleys have enjoyed eleven number one songs, and have received numerous Singing News Fan Awards and Dove Award nominations. They are frequently recognized for their appearances on the Gaither Homecoming video series and concert tour, as well as In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley and John Hagee Ministries. They have appeared on RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show,” and have toured overseas to Norway, Northern Ireland, Italy and South Africa. The Talleys consistently take their music with a message to hundreds of concert and church audiences of all sizes across America each year.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.