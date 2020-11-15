REVIEW: The Nelons – Peace at Last

Producer: Jason Clark

Record Label: Daywind Records

Website: www.thenelons.com

The Nelons are known for family harmony, fresh arrangements and anointed lyrics. That legacy continues with their latest project, “Peace At Last”, produces by Wayne Haun and Jason Clark.

“Children Sing”, a country anthem of redemption, kicks off the new project. This swampy tune is a brilliant start to an incredible project. This song takes the listener on a journey from the beginning of Jesus’ ministry to His glorious return. You just don’t hear many songs this impressive these days.

The current upbeat single, “Jordan”, follows. This progressive number allows Autumn to shine and prove just how under-rated she really is. I expect great results on radio and in live settings.

“Peace At Last” is a encouraging anthem with a modern-hymn feel, featuring Kelly. This song paints a visual of what the future looks like for the believer. One of the strongest lyrics on this project.

“Still Free”, a big band anthem about freedom we find is Christ is sure to be a crowd-favorite. It is a brilliant song and one of Amber’s strongest performances to date. I anticipate a radio single in the future.

My personal favorite on the project, “Grace Ain’t Fair” is sure to touch the heart of the listener. I call this “the Gospel in a song”…. meaning, if you had the opportunity to share the Gospel with a lost soul, on their deathbed – this is the song you would want to sing to them. It presents the message of grace and salvation in a clever way that I haven’t quite heard before.

“If God Pulled Back The Curtain” is another mention worthy tune. My personal favorite line in the lyric is “nobody’s on a cell phone”. If there ever was a song that painted a picture of what “peace” and eternity really looks like it is absolutely this.

Additionally, the remaining songs are fresh lyrically and melodically and represent the heart and ministry of the Nelons, at the core. Overall, I don’t think I’ve enjoyed a project in 2020 as much as I have “Peace At Last”. It is a collection of songs that shares the Gospel in a brilliant, yet simple way, that I believe will cross over many genre’s, to get the Gospel out. Well done, Nelons. I’m highly impressed. Time to rewind and listen all

Track Listing:

Children Sing

Jordan

Peace At Last

Pilgrim

Still Free

Wish We All Could Remember

Two Are Better Than One

The Devil Taught Me To Pray

If God Pulled Back The Curtain

Patience Of Job

Grace Ain’t Fair

I Just Wanted You To Know

Love All Day Long

