Monday – November 16, 2020

The Sound takes hold of to the #1 spot this week with “Great God Almighty” the second #1 from the group’s debut album Make It Count this week. The chart also sees big debuts from Bowling Family, Legacy Five (with the Wardlaw Brothers), Down East Boys, and Mylon Hayes Family, as well as a re-entry from Lauren Talley! Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
19
|Great God Almighty
|The Sound
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
10
|Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
25
|Fear Not
|Tribute Quartet
|
1(3)
|
4
|
3
|
10
|Eye of the Storm
|Triumphant Quartet
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
23
|The Healer In the Grave
|Talleys
|
1(2)
|
6
|
6
|
12
|Look At All I Lost
|Old Paths
|
3
|
7
|
9
|
25
|I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
2
|
8
|
7
|
20
|Never a Time
|Perrys
|
1(2)
|
9
|
10
|
11
|Three Men On a Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
8
|
10
|
8
|
16
|Jordan
|Nelons
|
8
|
11
|
26
|
3
|He Will Be God
|Whisnants
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
8
|I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision
|
12
|
13
|
15
|
22
|I’m Traveling On
|Carolina Boys
|
13
|
14
|
11
|
29
|Between the Prayer and the Answer
|LeFevre Quartet
|
2
|
15
|
19
|
8
|God of Second Chances
|HighRoad
|
15
|
16
|
23
|
7
|The Lamb
|Collingsworth Family
|
13
|
17
|
30
|
5
|The Hem of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
17
|
18
|
20
|
8
|Turn to the Cross
|Hyssongs
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
7
|God of Second Chances
|HighRoad
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
7
|Turn to the Cross
|Hyssongs
|
20
|
21
|
16
|
9
|Just Drink the Water
|Kingdom Heirs
|
15
|
22
|
29
|
16
|1945
|Inspirations
|
10
|
23
|
21
|
7
|I Know It’s Mine
|11th Hour
|
19
|
24
|
28
|
14
|Your Help Is On the Way
|Jason Crabb
|
23
|
25
|
12
|
22
|Learning to Dance In the Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
7
|
26
|
18
|
12
|Mountain Top for Me
|Crabb Family
|
18
|
27
|
17
|
22
|I’m Just Changing Mountain
|Mark Bishop
|
17
|
28
|
31
|
6
|My Home
|Browders
|
28
|
29
|
25
|
7
|The Wilderness
|Isaacs
|
17
|
30
|
–
|
1
|Always Enough
|Bowling Family
|
30
|
31
|
24
|
28
|After the Storm
|Erwins
|
18
|
32
|
34
|
10
|Dear John
|Kingsmen
|
28
|
33
|
–
|
1
|9 Makes Us One
|Legacy Five and Wardlaw Brothers
|
33
|
34
|
33
|
9
|What If Jesus?
|Steeles
|
30
|
35
|
32
|
6
|I Wish I Could Tell You
|Guardians
|
32
|
36
|
22
|
31
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
4
|
37
|
–
|
1
|What Love
|Down East Boys
|
37
|
38
|
35
|
3
|Goliath
|Joseph Habedank
|
35
|
39
|
RE
|
3
|A Wretch Like Me
|Lauren Talley
|
38
|
40
|
–
|
1
|We Come In the Name of Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
