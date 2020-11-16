Ad
Monday – November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

The Sound takes hold of to the #1 spot this week with “Great God Almighty” the second #1 from the group’s debut album Make It Count this week. The chart also sees big debuts from Bowling Family, Legacy Five (with the Wardlaw Brothers), Down East Boys, and Mylon Hayes Family, as well as a re-entry from Lauren Talley! Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
19
 Great God Almighty The Sound
1
2
5
10
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
2
3
4
25
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
1(3)
4
3
10
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
3
5
1
23
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
1(2)
6
6
12
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
3
7
9
25
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
2
8
7
20
 Never a Time Perrys
1(2)
9
10
11
 Three Men On a Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
8
10
8
16
 Jordan Nelons
8
11
26
3
 He Will Be God Whisnants
11
12
13
8
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
12
13
15
22
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
13
14
11
29
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
2
15
19
8
 God of Second Chances HighRoad
15
16
23
7
 The Lamb Collingsworth Family
13
17
30
5
 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet
17
18
20
8
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
18
19
19
7
 God of Second Chances HighRoad
19
20
20
7
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
20
21
16
9
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
15
22
29
16
 1945 Inspirations
10
23
21
7
 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour
19
24
28
14
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
23
25
12
22
 Learning to Dance In the Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter
7
26
18
12
 Mountain Top for Me Crabb Family
18
27
17
22
 I’m Just Changing Mountain Mark Bishop
17
28
31
6
 My Home Browders
28
29
25
7
 The Wilderness Isaacs
17
30
1
 Always Enough Bowling Family
30
31
24
28
 After the Storm Erwins
18
32
34
10
 Dear John Kingsmen
28
33
1
 9 Makes Us One Legacy Five and Wardlaw Brothers
33
34
33
9
 What If Jesus? Steeles
30
35
32
6
 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians
32
36
22
31
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
4
37
1
 What Love Down East Boys
37
38
35
3
 Goliath Joseph Habedank
35
39
RE
3
 A Wretch Like Me Lauren Talley
38
40
1
 We Come In the Name of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

