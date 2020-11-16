StowTown Records Announces Vault Series Release From Legendary Female Vocalist Ann Downing

Nashville, TN (November 16, 2020) – StowTown Records has announced a brand new release from the label’s Vault Series. The new StowTown Vault Series release, Yuletide, comes from legendary female vocalist Ann Downing. The Vault Series is a collection of previously recorded projects being offered as first-time digital releases.

Originally released in CD format in the fall of 2007, Yuletide features this talented singer at her very best, delivering classic Christmas hymns like “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night,” as well as popular standards like “Sleigh Ride” and “I’ll be Home for Christmas.” Additionally, Ann gives her rendition of the Rosemary Clooney classic “The Spirit of Christmas,” which may not be as familiar to fans, but pairs beautifully with the four-piece jazz band featured throughout Yuletide.

Growing up in rural Mississippi, Ann’s earliest recollections include dreaming of singing gospel music. She secured a position with renowned musical family, The Speers, right out of high school and later sang with her husband in the popular group, The Downings. She went on to achieve many of Gospel Music’s highest honors, including the Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Female Vocalist of the Year. Additionally, she was inducted into the Gospel Music Association’s Hall of Fame for her contributions with The Speer Family and in 2018 was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Over the years, Ann has been featured on the very successful Gaither Homecoming Video Series and enjoys performing concert events, as well as speaking engagements, all over the world. She is the author of Skidmarks on the Road of Life, and she enjoys hosting the Middle Tennessee Women’s Retreat each year.

“I am so delighted that StowTown is making Yuletide available in digital format to fans around the world,” Downing shares. “It was a joy creating the project years ago with my talented producer Wayne Haun, and I am thrilled that now even more listeners have the opportunity to hear it through this digital platform.”

Just in time for the holiday season, StowTown Records delivers more Christmas music listening enjoyment from their StowTown Vault Series with Yuletide from Ann Downing.

Yuletide is distributed by Provident/Sony and is available on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Yuletide Track List:

Joy to the World

It Came Upon the Midnight Clear

The Spirit of Christmas

Sleigh Ride

The First Noel

Unspeakable Joy

Santa’s Medley

I’ll be Home for Christmas

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Silent Night