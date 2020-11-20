StowTown Records Releases Highly-anticipated Brotherhood Project

Nashville, TN (November 20, 2020) – Collectively, they have enjoyed more than 100 accolades, industry honors and fan awards. Over the past two decades they have received multiple Grammy® nominations and GMA Dove Awards, as well as countless Fan Awards from The Singing News Magazine. Since bursting onto the Gospel Music scene, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound and The Booth Brothers have each established their place firmly atop the genre’s ladder of success. Thus, in 2015 when the announcement was made by IMC Concerts that these two groups would be uniting for multiple concert events, excitement abounded from fans nationwide.

Obviously, the live concert events proved to be a tremendous success with sold-out crowds each night. From those live events comes a brand new release from StowTown Records. Brotherhood, by Ernie Haase & Signature Sound & The Booth Brothers, features two of the most acclaimed artists at their very best. This collection of camaraderie, laughter and timeless music allows fans the opportunity to own a collective piece of history that can be enjoyed day after day.

IMC Concerts & StowTown Records President Landon Beene shares, “When the idea of bringing these two artists together was first presented to us, we knew it would be something special. Their talents flowed together extremely well on stage and it was an electrifying event. We are thrilled to make it available as a live recording.”

The recording features timeless classics, delivered with the same infectious energy that has attributed to the overwhelming success these two groups have enjoyed over the years. From start to finish, this recording truly captures the bonds of brotherhood these talented individuals share.

Brotherhood is distributed by Provident/Sony and is available on all digital platforms worldwide and wherever fine Christian music is sold, including christianbook.com, b arnesandnoble.com, and amazon.com.

Brotherhood Track Listing:

Life’s Railway to Heaven

Home

All the Gold in California

Jesus Is Coming Soon

I’ll Fly Away

Sweet Beulah Land

Going Home

In the Garden

Look for me at Jesus’ Feet