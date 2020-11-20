The Chitans Release Set Apart

Arden, North Carolina (November 20, 2020) — Continuing their ministry that has taken Southern Gospel music around the globe, The Chitans are bringing their devotion and talent to the fore with their Horizon Records debut album, Set Apart, now available on all digital platforms.

Though this year’s circumstances forced them to reorient their musical ministry away from live appearances, and their work in churches, hospitals, nursing homes, senior homes, community centers, prisons and more, The Chitans — Kaiziah, Kayandra, Jesse, Jayden, Karlainah Chitan and their parents, Layne and Karen — are bringing a new dimension to their work through a collection that shines with a joyous, yet reverent spirit that can touch listeners’ hearts even without their physical presence.

“The first time I heard The Chitans sing, I was struck by how the audience responded to them. They made an instant connection that rarely happens,” says Roger Talley, who produced the album. “I knew then that they have the potential to minister to people of every race and culture with their angelic voices and pure hearts. I’m excited about helping them broaden their ministry by partnering with them and Crossroads on this new release.”

Following the release of three singles — “Running To Jesus,” “Jesus Is Moving” and the glistening title track — that amply demonstrated the young singers’ talents, Set Apart confirms just how deeply the family has absorbed not just the message, but the distinctive sounds of Southern Gospel. Even so, the project has, in their words, “everything from Southern Gospel to Progressive Southern Gospel, from a touch of Black Gospel to a pinch of Caribbean Flavor — there’s something on it for everyone!”

“We each tried to think of which song is our favorite, but after we started listing them…well…the whole album ended up being listed,” they add. “All the songs have been a blessing and encouragement to our family. We are elated to be able to share it and we are hoping that it will bring peace, comfort, and encouragement through the Holy Spirit. We also pray it serves as an inspiration and a reminder that you are ‘Chosen.’”

“We are really excited about releasing Set Apart!”

Listen to the album HERE.

About The Chitans

Kaiziah, Kayandra, Jesse, Jayden and Karlainah Chitan and their parents, Layne and Karen, travel the world singing wherever they are called upon to do so, to share Jesus’s love with all people, especially the children of the world.

Based in Toronto, Canada, the family travels the world, serving the communities they stop in through ministering in churches, hospitals, nursing homes, senior homes, community centers, prisons, slums and on the streets (feeding the homeless). The family has sung at religious, cultural, human rights and civic gatherings throughout Canada, the United States — including at The White House and on Capitol Hill — Kenya (Africa), the United Kingdom, the Caribbean including Bermuda and to heads of state in Jamaica, Grenada, Bermuda and Canada.

In July of 2012, the family received a Congressional Award from the United States of America, for volunteer work done on the streets of Brooklyn, New York.

The Chitans have ministered with Lynda Randle, Woody Wright, The Nelons, The Collingsworth Family, The Talleys, Mark Bishop, Gordon Mote, Guy Penrod, Bobby Jones on Bobby Jones Presents, RussTaff, Wintley Phipps, Bill Gaither and his Homecoming Friends, and have sung at Singing in the Sun, Gatlinburg Gathering, National Quartet Convention and Gaither’s Fall Fest.