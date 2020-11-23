Ad
Monday – November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River takes hold of to the #1 spot this week with “Made Right” the second #1 from the group’s Daywind Records release Lift His Name this week. The chart also sees big debuts from Brian Free & Assurance and LeFevre Quartet, as well as a re-entry from Lore Family! Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
11
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
1
2
6
13
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
2
3
3
26
 Fear Not Tribute Quartet
1(3)
4
1
20
 Great God Almighty The Sound
1
5
4
11
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
3
6
9
13
 Three Men On a Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
6
7
10
17
 Jordan Nelons
7
8
30
2
 Always Enough Bowling Family
8
9
11
4
 He Will Be God Whisnants
9
10
21
10
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
10
11
7
26
 I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady
2
12
5
24
 The Healer In the Grave Talleys
1(2)
13
8
21
 Never a Time Perrys
1(2)
14
29
8
 The Wilderness Isaacs
14
15
20
4
 Child of the King Gaither Vocal Band
15
16
16
8
 The Lamb Collingsworth Family
13
17
19
16
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
14
18
33
2
 9 Makes Us One Legacy Five and Wardlaw Brothers
18
19
17
6
 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet
17
20
12
9
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
12
21
26
13
 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family
18
22
28
7
 My Home Browders
22
23
13
23
 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys
13
24
23
8
 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour
19
25
24
15
 Your Help Is On the Way Jason Crabb
23
26
22
17
 1945 Inspirations
10
27
27
23
 I’m Just Changing Mountain Mark Bishop
17
28
18
9
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
18
29
15
9
 God of Second Chances HighRoad
15
30
37
2
 What Love Down East Boys
30
31
38
4
 Goliath Joseph Habedank
31
32
32
11
 Dear John Kingsmen
28
33
35
7
 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians
32
34
34
10
 What If Jesus? Steeles
30
35
1
 How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance
35
36
39
4
 A Wretch Like Me Lauren Talley
36
37
31
29
 After the Storm Erwins
18
38
RE
6
 Keep Praying Lore Family
29
39
14
30
 Between the Prayer and the Answer LeFevre Quartet
2
40
1
 Practice What You Preach LeFevre Quartet
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

