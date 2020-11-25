David Phelps To Host Annual Christmas Barn Bash This Weekend

Nashville, TN – The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist,, will be featured inat theConcerts begin at

Fulfilling the dream of bringing amazing music to their corner of the South, Texas natives, David Phelps, and wife, Lori, will host their Annual Christmas Barn Bash at the Phelps Farm, located at 2659 Culleoka Highway, just outside Culleoka, TN. Nestled in the beautiful rolling hills of middle Tennessee, Phelps renovated a 100 year-old barn and has enjoyed hosting Barn Bash events for a number of years. These concerts have proven to be a tremendous success. The Christmas Barn Bash is quickly becoming a part of the Phelps musical tradition, ringing in the Christmas season.

Attendees of the Annual Christmas Barn Bash take away memories that will be cherished for years to come. Surrounded by fellow music lovers, Phelps and his musical entourage, lift up beloved Christmas classics, new and old. From the upbeat “Hallelujah,” to the soaring “O Holy Night,” the weekend honors the gift of Jesus to the world.

Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, TX, David Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, whose gifts and talents are matched by none. Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is constantly building on a career that has already been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in contemporary Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades. He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. His electrifying voice has moved audiences from all walks of life, crossing generational and stylistic barriers.

According to event organizers, the number of tickets sold for the 2020 Christmas Barn Bash has been reduced to allow for more distance between seats or groups of seats, and they have the flexibility of moveable chairs so any seating groups will be placed on the day of the event. All seats, rails, handles, countertops, displays, and restroom facilities will be sanitized on the day of each event. Organizers will be monitoring the health of their staff both before and during the event. Any potentially infected staff will not enter the property.

Organizers also state that temperature checks on every person entering the Barn will be performed, and anyone with a temperature over 100.4 will not be admitted. Masks will be worn by all David Phelps Concerts staff and volunteers. Masks are encouraged for attendees, as well. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the Barn.

Make plans to be a part of the Annual Christmas Barn Bash with multi-Grammy winner, David Phelps in Culleoka, TN. Complete information may be obtained by visiting www.davidphelps.com. Tickets are available online at www.itickets.com or by calling 1-800-965-9324.