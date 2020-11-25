NQC Announces Major Seating Change for 2021

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (November 24, 2020) – Due to positive responses from this year’s NQC Fall Festival – which took place insted of NQC 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NQC Board of Directors have announced a major seating arrangement change for NQC 2021.

Starting with the NQC 2021 event, September 26 – October 2, 2021 at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN, each nightly concert and showcase will use a seating arrangement with the stage at one end of the auditorium. The change will allow for better production and sound, resulting in a better experience for all NQC attendees. The announcement was made by Clarke Beasley, Jim Brady, Gerald Wolfe and Mark Trammell via video on NQConline.com and social media.

“There was an overwhelming positive response at the seating arrangement and the production quality it allowed at the NQC Fall Festival,” states NQC Executive Vice President, Clarke Beasley. “We are confident that all those that attend NQC next year will enjoy this arrangement and the advantages it provides.”

For full information, including season ticket holder information, please visit www.NQConline.com

ABOUT NQC:

NQC – the National Quartet Convention – was founded in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years. NQC is currently held at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN.