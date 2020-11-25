Sonlite Records Congratulates Mark Bishop on GRAMMY® Nomination

Arden, North Carolina (November 24, 2020) — Sonlite Records congratulates artist Mark Bishop whose album Beautiful Day has been nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for Best Roots Gospel album. The nomination marks the first for both Bishop and the label based near Asheville, North Carolina.

“It’s a long affair to record an album, and it takes a talented team to put it all together. I’m extremely happy for everyone that worked on Beautiful Day,” says Bishop. “We had an idea that the optimistic songs would resonate with people, especially in the kind of year we are having. It’s a blessing when you get to hear back that those messages have had an impact.”

Producer Jeff Collins adds, “I’m so excited to see the music of Mark Bishop being recognized by this GRAMMY® nomination. I’ve had the pleasure of producing each of Mark’s solo recordings for 20+ years. It’s a well-deserved honor for Mark and for his creativity as a heartfelt singer and storytelling songwriter.”

Beautiful Day — featuring Bishop’s latest singles, “I’m Just Changing Mountains” and “It’s A Beautiful Day” — is a collection of songs that takes listeners on a musical journey through the ups and downs of life, through unique perspectives on familiar scriptures, and through the exaltation that we feel when we leave that valley behind to stand upon a new mountain.

“Even after all these years of creating Gospel music, I still get excited about new songs. Music provides the background soundtrack for the ups and downs of our lives,” says Bishop. “As we look back at the different chapters of our journey, it’s funny how a song can transport us to a simpler time, or to a profound change in our lives. It’s also amazing how God can use a song like a medicine for our hearts when we are hurting.”

“For the past 35 years, God has blessed me to participate in the creation of music with some of the most talented singers, musicians, and producers in our field. For this, I feel blessed. They certainly challenge me to work hard and give it my all. Beautiful Day is no different,” continues Bishop. “Our ‘team’ spent many hours making sure the messages in these ten songs are impactful, exciting, and moving.”

In their review of the album, SGN Scoops called Beautiful Day stellar, noting “Beautiful Day is yet another powerful and well crafted album from Mark Bishop. This recording not only features fantastic vocals from Bishop, but deeply moving and anointed songs. A must buy for fans of Bishop and Southern gospel fans alike.”

Listen to Beautiful Day HERE.

About Mark Bishop

Mark Bishop has one of the most distinctive voices in all of Gospel Music. He is also regarded as one of the preeminent Gospel songwriters of our generation. His songs have been recorded by several of today’s most popular Gospel Music groups. Once you have heard one of Mark’s thought-provoking songs, you’ll immediately know why Gospel Music lovers consider him one of the genre’s top singer/songwriters.

Mark’s musical roots trace back to idyllic summer evenings in Kentucky, singing on the front porch with his family. It was then that the Bishop family began to form a musical foundation that would usher them to the forefront of Gospel Music. During their career, The Bishops enjoyed enormous success across all outlets, with twenty-seven national Top-40 songs, including twelve Top 5 songs and three Number 1 songs.

Since embarking on a solo career in 2002, Mark Bishop has not missed a beat. He has been honored with multiple nominations and awards in a broad range of categories from leading Gospel Music publications and organizations. He is one of the select few soloists who have been invited to perform on the Main Stage of Gospel Music’s signature event, the National Quartet Convention. Over the past thirty years, Mark’s songs are staples on Gospel Music radio, accumulating numerous hits on the national airplay charts.