Ad
News Ticker

The Erwins Garner 2021 GRAMMY® Nomination

November 25, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, TN (November 24, 2020) – StowTown Records is thrilled to share that What Christmas Really Means by The Erwins has been nominated for a 2021 GRAMMY® award for Best Roots Gospel Album. Nominations were announced earlier this morning. The 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards show will be broadcast live on CBS on January 31, 2021, at 8:00 PM EST.

The Erwins are ecstatic about this nomination. Katie Erwin, the youngest member of the talented sibling group shares, “The only words coming to mind right now are THANK YOU, JESUS! A GRAMMY® nomination is something we’ve always dreamed about, but never expected. All of the praise goes only to Jesus! We love and admire all of the nominees in this category, and it’s an honor to be listed with them! We are about to start our “What Christmas Really Means” tour, where we will be singing every song from this album nightly, and now it’s going to be even more exciting and special. Thank you to the Recording Academy, our StowTown Records family and, once again, thank you, Jesus!”

StowTown President and CEO Landon Beene adds, “It’s exciting to see young artists like The Erwins nominated for such a prestigious award. This young family loves gospel music, and they present it in a youthful, refreshing style of their own. Our team is thrilled about this nomination and excited about the future!”

What Christmas Really Means, produced by Wayne HaunTrey Ivey and Chris Chavez, is The Erwins’ first seasonal project and features an array of music that highlights moments from the prophet’s foretelling of the Messiah to the birth of the Christ child. It is a true celebration of what Christmas is all about.

What Christmas Really Means is exclusively distributed by Sony/Provident and is available at retail and digital outlets worldwide.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes