Aaron Wilburn Passes Away

According to a statement released to his Facebook page, celebrated songwriter/comedian/musician Aaron Wilburn passed away over Thanksgiving weekend.
Wilburn got his start as a musician with the Happy Goodmans in the 1970s. Aaron also became a celebrated songwriter during that time, penning such Gospel music hits as “Home,” “It Won’t Rain Always,” “That Sounds Like Home To Me,” “What A Beautiful Day (For The Lord To Come Again),” and many more.
Aaron was also the writer of the prolific Gospel music mainstay “Four Days Late” (recorded by Karen Peck & New River). The song won the Singing News Fan Award for Favorite Song but also the very first Song of the Year title honored by the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards (then the SGN Music Awards) back in 2002.
More details regarding Aaron’s funeral will be forthcoming.
