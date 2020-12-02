Daywind Music Publishing Remembers the Passing of Songwriter and Friend, Aaron Wilburn

NASHVILLE, TN (DECEMBER 1, 2020) — Christian singer, songwriter, and comedian, Aaron Wilburn passed away Friday afternoon, November 27, 2020, and was laid to rest Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Hendersonville, TN.

Born July 9, 1950, in Ardmore, AL, Wilburn began his career as a member of the Happy Goodman Family. Playing rhythm guitar and often singing as a guest soloist during the group’s appearances, Aaron traveled with the legendary family group throughout the early 1970s. During his tenure with the Happy Goodman Family, his passion and talent for songwriting moved him to the forefront of the Gospel music industry.

Throughout his five decades of songwriting, Wilburn wrote or co-wrote beloved songs including the Singing News Song of the Decade “Four Days Late,” performed by Karen Peck and New River. Several of his songs topped the national radio charts. He won GMA Dove Awards in the early 1990s for two Bruce Carroll recordings, “Who Will Be Jesus” and “Sometimes Miracles Hide.” Two of his songs, “What A Beautiful Day (For The Lord To Come Again)” and “Four Days Late,” were voted as “Song Of The Year” at the Singing News Fan Awards in 1975 and 2001, respectively. His songs were also featured on numerous Grammy-nominated recordings.

Wilburn was a multi-faceted touring performer, blending humorous tales and quick one-liners with a seemingly endless repertoire of comedic songs, as he shared the Gospel. Aaron shared his talents in Gospel concerts, church services, secular conventions, corporate banquets, and events of all sizes throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and numerous other countries. Frequently seen on Bill Gaither’s Homecoming Concerts and videos, Aaron was also a pioneering Christian performer on YouTube, garnering more than 10 million views for his works.

Wilburn’s publisher, Daywind Music Publishing’s Rick Shelton, shared, “It seems that in each generation God creates very few with the ability to wield ideas, language and melody so effectively that those who experience it are moved to vigorous laughter and emotional tears. We are thankful for the songs and stories that remain to fill the void left by Aaron’s untimely departure.”

Wilburn was predeceased by his parents, Eugene Wilburn and Lola Wilburn; and his siblings, Alton Wilburn, Jackie Wilburn, and Betty Thornton. He is survived by his children, Jim Wilburn (Lauren), Tyler Wilburn, and Emily Wilburn; his grandchildren, Gabe Epperson, Zachary Wilburn, and Asher Wilburn; and his sisters, Sue Mitchell, Sara Hamrick, and Nelda Thompson.