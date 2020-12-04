StowTown Records Announces Three Vault Series Releases From Janet Paschal

Nashville, TN (December 4, 2020) – StowTown Records has announced three digital releases from the label’s Vault Series. All three of these recordings come from multi-talented singer/songwriter and author, Janet Paschal, and include the beloved singer’s Sounds Like Sunday, Treasure and Home Again albums.

It’s been several years since Paschal has been in the recording studio to work on new material, but these digital releases will afford listeners the opportunity to reacquaint themselves with the renowned Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame inductee. In 1987, after her touring with the Rex Nelon Singers and being a part of the Jimmy Swaggart evangelistic team, Paschal embarked upon a solo career that has included countless appearances on the popular Gaither Homecoming television series and concert tour and has produced 18 solo recordings and multiple Dove Award nominations and chart-topping hits.

These Vault Series releases from StowTown include more than 20 songs made popular by Paschal over the years, as well as several classic hymns delivered as only this anointed singer can.

Within the confines of these three projects, listeners will find Paschal’s chart topping #1 hit, “Hide Me, Sweet Rock of Ages,” as well as “Come Morning,” which was also a #1 hit for Paschal and The Rex Nelon Singers. There are numerous songs written and made popular by Paschal, including “Uphill Climb,” “Illogical Case of Love,” “I Love Today,” and “I Wish You Enough.” Also releasing are classic hymns such as “Near The Cross,” “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus,” “When God Dips His Pen” and “Jesus, Savior, Pilot Me,” performed to perfection.

“I am truly delighted that StowTown is making available these three recordings in a digital format,” Paschal shares. “Each of these recordings was a labor of love, and it’s exciting to know that they are now available to music lovers all over the world.”

Sounds Like Sunday, Treasure and Home Again are distributed exclusively by Provident/Sony and available at digital outlets worldwide.

SOUNDS LIKE SUNDAY TRACK LISTING:

O Worship The King

Mysterious Ways

Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus

I See A Crimson Stream

Near The Cross

Surely God Is Able

What A Friend We Have In Jesus

Be Still, My Soul

Let the Lower Lights Be Burning

When God Dips His Love In My Heart

The Savior Is Waiting

When I Survey The Wondrous Cross

TREASURE TRACK LISTING:

We Shall Wear A Robe And Crown

I Am

Come See This Man

God Rides On Wings Of Love

I’m The One

I Will Joy

Jesus Is Alive And Well

Come Morning

Through Every Storm

Hide Me Sweet Rock Of Ages

Sail For The Other Side

He’s Just As Real To Me

HOME AGAIN TRACK LISTING:

Don’t Let A Little Water Get You Down (featuring Brian Free & Assurance)

Uphill Climb

Grace Enough

Everything Is Gonna Be All Right

Jesus, Savior, Pilot Me (featuring Sonya Isaacs)

Illogical Case Of Love

If You Had Known Me

I Love Today

I’ve Just Been With Jesus

I Wish You Enough

ABOUT JANET PASCHAL:

Growing up in North Carolina, Janet’s earliest recollections center around the church. For the past four decades, she has been living her dream of singing gospel music. She is one of gospel music’s most recognized female vocalists. In addition to touring worldwide with the Jimmy Swaggart evangelistic team in the early 1980s, she has been featured on the popular Gaither Homecoming Video series and concert tour for the past 30 years. She is a talented songwriter and gifted author who has two books to her credit, including The Good Road and Treasures Of The Snow, which chronicles her own triumphant battle with breast cancer and stories from her gospel music career.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each label owner providing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, Tiffany Coburn, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, The Kramers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from its highly respected roster of artists. StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each label owner providing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, Tiffany Coburn, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, The Kramers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from its highly respected roster of artists. LINK:

